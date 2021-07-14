Auto News 2022 Jeep Compass Hides Revamped Interior With Tweaked Styling
AutoGuide.com

2022 Jeep Compass Hides Revamped Interior With Tweaked Styling

Jul 14, 2021
Previous ImageNext Image
PreviousNext
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass High Altitude
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass High Altitude
  • The 2022 Jeep® Compass High Altitude adds distinct Neutral Grey and Gloss Black exterior appearance details, black roof, body-color painted front and rear lower fascias, painted side flares and a full suite of premium LED lighting.
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass High Altitude
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass High Altitude
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk
  • The 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk features a new distinct style to reflect its adventurous, uncompromising personality and off-road capability. Immediately noticeable is a new signature red and black anti-glare hood decal.
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk
  • The 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk features a new distinct style to reflect its adventurous, uncompromising personality and off-road capability.
  • The 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk features a new signature red and black anti-glare hood decal.
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk signature red tow hook.
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk
  • The 2022 Jeep® Compass Trailhawk features 17-in. aluminum painted diamond cut wheels with Satin Granite Crystal.
  • The 2022 Jeep® Compass' new multifunction steering wheel features a compact design and driver airbag module that delivers a more spacious layout and allows effortless access to the Electronic Vehicle Information Center. The driver’s cockpit is thoughtfully designed and features a new 10.25-inch frameless full-color TFT digital cluster. The high-definition cluster, available on Limited and Trailhawk, blends effortlessly into the mid-panel and displays driver-assist technologies, such as adaptive cruise control and speed limit traffic signs display (if equipped).
  • 2022 Jeep® Compass High Altitude spacious, modern interior with premium leather-trimmed seats.
  • The new 2022 Jeep® Compass interior blends shapes, surfaces and textures to make it feel spacious and luxurious. The result is a modern, sophisticated environment with signature Jeep design elements, high-quality materials and state-of-the-art technology.
  • The new 2022 Jeep® Compass' interior design showcases a modern, technologically advanced cabin that features ample storage, comfort and attention to craftsmanship.
  • The new 2022 Jeep® Compass Limited model features a new Black and Steel Grey interior with wrapped Sepia accents on the mid-panel and doors.
  • The new 2022 Jeep® Compass' horizontal interior theme is emphasized by a bold Gloss Black center stack that positions either an 8.4-inch or new 10.1-inch (shown) high-definition touchscreen. The 10.1-inch touchscreen, standard on the Latitude LUX, Trailhawk and Limited models, is encapsulated in a bonded glass lens for a seamless, high-tech appearance. All screens prominently display the next-generation Uconnect 5 system and are positioned in the center of the instrument panel to be even more accessible to the driver.
  • The new 2022 Jeep® Compass features a new Black and Steel Grey interior with Sepia-wrapped accents on the mid-panel and doors to add distinguishable detail to Limited models.
  • The new 2022 Jeep® Compass' driver control center provides double the storage capacity of the previous model, and neatly integrates several functional features, including a new streamlined cup holder, a redesigned shifter bezel with an integrated park brake, dedicated Selec-Terrain toggle and available wireless charging pad.
  • The new 2022 Jeep® Compass' driver control center maximizes space and neatly integrates several functional features, including a dedicated, chrome-textured Selec-Terrain toggle with Sand/Mud, Snow and Auto functions (Trailhawk model adds Rock mode).
  • The 2022 Jeep® Compass features a new available wireless charging pad. The front bin also offers USB Type A and new Type C ports.
  • The 2022 Jeep® Compass offers heated second-row seats for the first time on Trailhawk, Limited and High Altitude models. HVAC vents in the second row are re-positioned within the center console for increased passenger comfort. For added connectivity, rear passengers have access to an available 115-volt power outlet and up to two USB ports (second port optional).
  • The 2022 Jeep® Compass features re-positioned HVAC vents in the second row center console for increased passenger comfort. For added connectivity, rear passengers have access to an available 115-volt power outlet and up to two USB ports (second port optional).
View Large

Jeep’s little crossover gets a seriously swanky interior makeover for 2022.

Jeep today will unveil the redesigned 2022 Compass at the Chicago Auto Show. Headlining the model year change log is a wholly revamped interior, with more tech and higher quality materials.

The Compass has come in for some exterior tweaks as well. “Subtle” about covers it: there are slimmer LED headlights up front, while the rear lights feature different interior elements housed in the same shape as before. A redesigned lower bumper features wide intakes similar to those found on the nose of the Grand Wagoneer. Meanwhile, the off-road-oriented Trailhawk gets its own bumper design, complete with signature red tow hooks. The Trailhawk also offers anti-glare decals on the hood. In this class, there’s not many out there with the same level of trail-ready toughness.

Changes are more dramatic inside. Out goes the pressed-in vent-and-infotainment setup, with a larger, 10.1-inch “floating” infotainment screen now sitting proud of the dash. (A 8.4-inch screen is standard on lower trims.) A swanky multi-color dashboard design classes the joint up, as do the thin vents running across it. It isn’t all aesthetics, either: Jeep says there’s more storage space. A wireless charger is also available.

SEE ALSO: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Review: First Drive

That central screen runs the latest Uconnect 5 setup, which is faster and more customizable than before. Compass drivers can create multiple profiles, connect two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, and connect to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly.

An available 10.25-inch digital instrument panel also debuts in the Compass for 2022. Lesser trims use either a 3.5- or 7.0-inch cluster display. Other tech goodies include both types of USB port up front (and, optionally, in back), heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. The latter are a first in the Compass.

Also new to the nameplate is an available hands-on Highway Assist, a Level 2 semi-autonomous system which works on approved highways. Standard safety assists include full-speed collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keep and departure assists, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Higher trims unlock adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, park assist, and an expanded traffic sign recognition system capable of taking into account the weather, and displaying Do Not Pass icons.

Under the hood, the Compass soldiers on with the same 2.4-liter inline-four as before, now producing just 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque—both 3 less than this year’s vintage. Front-drive models use a six-speed automatic transmission; 4WD adds an additional three cogs. The latter now uses a system capable of sending 100 percent of the power to the rear wheels when needed. When they’re not, the Compass can disconnect drive to the rear axle. Fuel economy remains the same as last year, which translates to 22 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. (10.6, 7.6, 9.3 L/100 km, respectively.)

SEE ALSO: Jeep Wrangler vs Toyota 4Runner Comparison

The Trailhawk uses its own 4WD system, dubbed Jeep Active Drive Low. As the name implies, it offers a low-range crawl ratio, in this case at 20:1. Jeep Selec-Terrain is standard on the Trailhawk, offering up four drive modes. The Trail Rated Compass also comes with 8.6 inches (220 mm) of ground clearance, helping contribute to its 30-degree approach, 24-degree breakover, and 34-degree departure angles.

In America, the Compass comes in five flavors for 2022, starting with the $26,490 (including destination) front-drive Sport. The walk then goes Latitude ($28,020), Latitude Lux ($31,090), Trailhawk ($32,890) and Limited (also $32,890). The Sport and Latitude are front-drive by default; adding 4WD also adds $1,500 to the bottom line.

Canada’s lineup is slightly different. It still begins with the Sport ($30,690 CAD), which also comes in both front- and four-wheel drive. The rest of the models are 4×4 only though, and the mid-pack names are different. It’s a big jump to the North ($36,090 CAD), followed by Altitude ($39,590 CAD), Trailhawk ($40,190 CAD), and Limited ($41,090 CAD). Individual features vary compared to the US lineup, as well.

No matter which side of the border you’re on, expect the redesigned 2022 Compass in Jeep dealerships this fall.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.

 
Filed under: Breaking News Crossovers Jeep SUVs
Tags: ,
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
 
Terms of Use
Copyright
Privacy Policy