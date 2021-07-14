2022 Jeep Compass Hides Revamped Interior With Tweaked Styling

AutoGuide.com

Jeep’s little crossover gets a seriously swanky interior makeover for 2022.

Jeep today will unveil the redesigned 2022 Compass at the Chicago Auto Show. Headlining the model year change log is a wholly revamped interior, with more tech and higher quality materials.

The Compass has come in for some exterior tweaks as well. “Subtle” about covers it: there are slimmer LED headlights up front, while the rear lights feature different interior elements housed in the same shape as before. A redesigned lower bumper features wide intakes similar to those found on the nose of the Grand Wagoneer. Meanwhile, the off-road-oriented Trailhawk gets its own bumper design, complete with signature red tow hooks. The Trailhawk also offers anti-glare decals on the hood. In this class, there’s not many out there with the same level of trail-ready toughness.

Changes are more dramatic inside. Out goes the pressed-in vent-and-infotainment setup, with a larger, 10.1-inch “floating” infotainment screen now sitting proud of the dash. (A 8.4-inch screen is standard on lower trims.) A swanky multi-color dashboard design classes the joint up, as do the thin vents running across it. It isn’t all aesthetics, either: Jeep says there’s more storage space. A wireless charger is also available.

That central screen runs the latest Uconnect 5 setup, which is faster and more customizable than before. Compass drivers can create multiple profiles, connect two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, and connect to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly.

An available 10.25-inch digital instrument panel also debuts in the Compass for 2022. Lesser trims use either a 3.5- or 7.0-inch cluster display. Other tech goodies include both types of USB port up front (and, optionally, in back), heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. The latter are a first in the Compass.

Also new to the nameplate is an available hands-on Highway Assist, a Level 2 semi-autonomous system which works on approved highways. Standard safety assists include full-speed collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keep and departure assists, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Higher trims unlock adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, park assist, and an expanded traffic sign recognition system capable of taking into account the weather, and displaying Do Not Pass icons.

Under the hood, the Compass soldiers on with the same 2.4-liter inline-four as before, now producing just 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque—both 3 less than this year’s vintage. Front-drive models use a six-speed automatic transmission; 4WD adds an additional three cogs. The latter now uses a system capable of sending 100 percent of the power to the rear wheels when needed. When they’re not, the Compass can disconnect drive to the rear axle. Fuel economy remains the same as last year, which translates to 22 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. (10.6, 7.6, 9.3 L/100 km, respectively.)

SEE ALSO: Jeep Wrangler vs Toyota 4Runner Comparison

The Trailhawk uses its own 4WD system, dubbed Jeep Active Drive Low. As the name implies, it offers a low-range crawl ratio, in this case at 20:1. Jeep Selec-Terrain is standard on the Trailhawk, offering up four drive modes. The Trail Rated Compass also comes with 8.6 inches (220 mm) of ground clearance, helping contribute to its 30-degree approach, 24-degree breakover, and 34-degree departure angles.

In America, the Compass comes in five flavors for 2022, starting with the $26,490 (including destination) front-drive Sport. The walk then goes Latitude ($28,020), Latitude Lux ($31,090), Trailhawk ($32,890) and Limited (also $32,890). The Sport and Latitude are front-drive by default; adding 4WD also adds $1,500 to the bottom line.

Canada’s lineup is slightly different. It still begins with the Sport ($30,690 CAD), which also comes in both front- and four-wheel drive. The rest of the models are 4×4 only though, and the mid-pack names are different. It’s a big jump to the North ($36,090 CAD), followed by Altitude ($39,590 CAD), Trailhawk ($40,190 CAD), and Limited ($41,090 CAD). Individual features vary compared to the US lineup, as well.

No matter which side of the border you’re on, expect the redesigned 2022 Compass in Jeep dealerships this fall.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.