2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Teases its Flat-Plane Crank Battle Cry

Heck yeah, high-revving V8 goodness.

Chevrolet has made us wish for the most unlikeliest of things: a quick end to the summer. That’s because the Bow Tie brand on Monday teased the upcoming 2023 Corvette Z06 … and boy does it sound like fun.

The operative word there is “sound,” because the Z06 is still a little shy. In the short teaser video embedded below, we don’t actually get to see the new supercar, we only hear it. The distinct high-pitched song strongly suggests the rumors are true, and the Vette is packing a dual-overhead cam, flat-plane crank V8 engine.

There’s plenty of reason to think the Z06 will adopt the first DOHC engine in a ‘Vette since the C4-generation ZR1. The sound is a clue, as is the fact that the C8.R currently runs a 5.5-liter V8 with dual-cams, too. A flat-plane crank is lighter, allowing for higher revs, which means more power.

Just how much power the Z06 will produce is unknown as well. The last front-engined model spit out 650 horsepower with the help of a supercharger. To match that figure with pure displacement, Chevrolet would need to target a specific output of 105 hp per liter. That’s assuming this engine displaces the same 6.2 liters as the current LS2—which produces 495 hp in the Corvette Stingray we just reviewed. That’s not an unheard of figure, as multiple Porsches, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis achieve it. Which tells you all you need to know about who Chevy is targeting here. In fact, the short press release makes it clear the Z06 is “the supercar that will put the world on notice.”

Chevrolet will show off the 2023 Corvette Z06 in full later this fall. Expect sales to start some time in 2022.

