2022 Hyundai Elantra N Shows Off Big Grin in North American Debut

Now you can have Hyundai’s hottest N setup in sedan form, too.

Hyundai has revealed more of the juicy details of the North American-market Elantra N. The hot four-door arrives later this year, making it the third N model in the brand’s lineup, after the original Veloster N and the upcoming Kona N.

We learned the basic building blocks of the Elantra N last month. Hyundai’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder sits under the low hood, spitting out 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque. Max power arrives at 5,500 rpm and sticks around until 6,000; torque plateaus from 2,100 to 4,700 rpm. A standard-fit six-speed manual handles shifting duties, though buyers have the option of speccing the eight-speed dual-clutch as well. Hyundai’s adorably-named N Grin Shift (NGS) boosts turbo pressure for short bursts, adding an extra 10 ponies to the corral for a sort of push-to-pass setup. It’s only available on the DCT, however, along with N Power Shift (increases engine torque during upshifts) and N Track Sense Shift (optimizes shift timing while track driving). Rev matching is standard on the manual. Both transmissions also feature a brake-pedal override that allows for left-foot braking, under certain circumstances.

Handling braking duties are 14.2-inch (360 mm) front and 12.4-inch (314 mm) rear ventilated disc brakes. Hyundai promises these provide “best-in-class braking performance,” which we’ll explain later. Behind those, Hyundai’s WRC cars have inspired an integrated drive axle, which shaves weight and improves performance during hard cornering. An electronic limited-slip differential ensures power makes it to the pavement, by way of sticky 245/35R Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires mounted on 19-inch wheels.

Hyundai was kind enough to point out the Elantra keeps its mechanical, center console-mounted handbrake, too. You know, if you want to pull any sweet skids—not that we’re encouraging that sort of thing, of course.

Inside, there’s not much different in the full-blooded N versus the N Line. There’s the requisite N branding on the shifter, wheel, and seats. The latter pieces are now mounted 0.4 inches (10 mm) lower, and are lighter too. Two pale-blue N buttons on the steering wheel give drivers quick access to customized drive modes. There’s also what Hyundai calls an N Sound Equalizer, which digitally alters the vehicle sound. You can even make the Elantra sound like Hyundai’s TCR racers, if you’re so inclined. The real exhaust system features variable valves. Dual 10.25-inch screens handle instrument panel and infotainment duties.

Outside, the Elantra N features the brand’s red lower trim accents, and a big black moustache of a front bumper. It certainly looks aggressive.

The only 2022 Hyundai Elantra N details still missing are important ones: pricing, and availability. We expect both soon, so stay tuned.

