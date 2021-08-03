2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Adds Off-Road Design Elements

AutoGuide.com

The Santa Fe is all ready for an off-road LARPing adventure with latest XRT trim.

Hyundai revealed early Monday that the Santa Fe lineup will grow for 2022. The Korean brand’s original crossover will gain a new XRT trim, which gives the mid-sized two-row a more rough-and-tumble look—and not much else.

You see, the Santa Fe XRT’s changes are merely skin deep. There’s a new front bumper with darker lower elements, along with a silver skid plate. The blacked-out theme continues around the Santa Fe’s exterior, with the grille, roof rails, mirror caps, and 18-inch wheels all dipped in the night shade. There’s additional lower body cladding along the sides too, giving the Santa Fe just a little more of an Outback flavor. Rounding out the look are XRT-exclusive side steps.

Hyundai didn’t detail any unique XRT upgrades for the interior. That’s okay; we were happy with the refreshed 2021 Santa Fe’s living quarters when we first drove it last spring.

That model featured a hybrid powertrain, which won’t be available in the 2022 Santa Fe XRT. Instead, the XRT sticks to the base 2.5-liter engine. Sorry, power fiends: the turbo engine is off-limits, too. Even all-wheel drive is a $1,700 option; front-drive is standard.

The XRT includes all the trimmings from the SEL with Convenience Package. That translates to a smart power-operated liftgate, dual automatic climate control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, power-folding second-row, 8.0-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more.

Pricing for the front-drive 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT starts from $33,485 including destination; AWD models are $35,185. That represents a $1,600 increase over the equivalent SEL with Convenience Package. The XRT should be in dealers now.

