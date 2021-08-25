2022 Mazda MX-30 is a Short-Range EV Starting From $34,645

AutoGuide.com

Pure-electric MX-30 arrives in select markets this fall; plug-in hybrid to come later.

Mazda has revealed the pricing for its incoming MX-30 electric crossover. The first pure EV from the Japanese brand will land in California, Quebec, and British Columbia first, before spreading to other states and provinces. Pricing will start at $34,645 ($44,100 CAD), including destination.

The MX-30 will come in two flavors at launch: base (known as GS in Canada) and Premium Plus (GT). Standard equipment includes an eight-speaker sound system, 8.8-inch infotainment screen, head-up display, keyless entry, heated leatherette front seats, and navigation. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support are included. A healthy suite of active driver assists is standard, including automated emergency braking, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. The Premium Plus/GT carries a sticker of $37,655 ($49,100 CAD), adding in a 12-speaker Bose setup, 360-degree camera, and other goodies. Front cross-traffic alert joins the lineup, as well as an upgraded blind spot monitoring system capable of applying steering correction if it senses a car during a lane change attempt. A power moonroof is standard on both trims in the US, and the top Canadian trim. Buyers have a choice of three monochrome paint options on the lower trim; the higher trim opens up the option of dual-tone paint jobs. Inside, there are materials made from recycled plastic bottles, and cork. Cork!

On either side of the border, buyers will receive a $500 ChargePoint credit. American MX-30 owners will also gain access to the MX-30 Elite Access Loaner Program, which allows them to drive other Mazda cars for 10 days per year for the first three years.

All MX-30s feature a 33.5-kWh lithium-ion battery, powering a single electric motor connected to the front axle. Power output is 143 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. Range is just 100 miles (161 km), which puts the MX-30 right near the bottom of the list of available EVs. Mazda will be releasing a plug-in hybrid version with a rotary engine range extender in the near future, however. Hooking the MX-30 up to a 50-kW Level 3 DC fast-charger will recharge the battery t0 80 percent in 36 minutes. A Level 2 setup needs a little under 3 hours.

The MX-30 will start arriving in dealerships right around the time the leaves start changing color.

