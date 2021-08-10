2022 Nissan Frontier Prices Start From $29,015, Will Arrive At Dealerships In September

AutoGuide.com

It will also be available with SWB and LWB versions.

Nissan today announced the pricing and trim levels for the 2022 Nissan Frontier. Nissan will offer the new Frontier in three core trims, S, SV and PRO. S and SV will be available with both King Cab and Crew Cab configurations while the PRO is only available with the Crew Cab configuration.

Prices for the new Frontier start from $29,015 including destination for the base S 4×2 King Cab while the SV starts from $34,915. Upgrade to 4×4 adds $3,200 to the overall cost. The S Crew Cab prices start from $30,515 including destination. It is only available with the five-foot bed and the cost to upgrade to 4×4 is $3,000 extra. Nissan will also offer the 2022 Frontier with an LWB version with the six-foot bed but it will only be available with the SV trim. Prices for the SV trim start from $33,515 including destination.

The cost to upgrade to 4×4 in the Crew Cab trims costs $3,000 while upgrading to the six-foot bed in the SV adds $1,900 to the price. PRO is the top trim here and starts from $35,415 for the 4×2 and $38,415 for the 4×4 model which is called the PRO-4X.

Nissan will offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across the range while a 9.0-inch infotainment screen will be optional. A wireless charger and Wi-Fi hotspot will be standard on the PRO-4X trim. Nissan will however offer its Zero Gravity seats as standard across the range along with its Safety Shield 360 suite of driver assistance systems. It includes AEB with pedestrian detection along with blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and auto high-beams.

It will be available with a solitary 3.8-liter V6 making 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of peak torque and pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The 2022 Frontier will arrive at Nissan dealerships by September in the US. Canadian prices remain unknown but should be announced shortly.

