2022 Volkswagen Jetta Features More Power and Tech, Sharper Looks

AutoGuide.com

Jetta gets new 1.5-liter engine from Taos; Jetta GLI sticks to its proven 2.0-liter.

Volkswagen may be killing the Passat next year, but its venerable Jetta is seeing a round of updates for 2022. The German company today revealed the refreshed Jetta and Jetta GLI, boasting more standard kit, tweaked looks, and a new engine in the lineup.

As expected, the recently-launched (and quite good, according to our recent review) Taos compact SUV lends its 1.5-liter engine to the regular Jetta. The important figures are 158 horsepower—up 11 hp—and the same 184 pound-feet of torque as before. Torque arrives slightly later in the rev range now, at 1,750 rpm. Once again, buyers will have the choice of six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The hotter Jetta GLI continues on with its 2.0-liter EA888 engine, producing 228 hp and 258 lb-ft. A sweet-shifting six-speed manual is on offer here too, as well as an optional seven-speed dual-clutch. Not that there’s anything wrong with the proven combos: in a recent comparison with the Hyundai Elantra N Line, we crowned the current GLI the winner in large part due to its involving, characterful drivetrain.

Both Jetta models continue to ride on VW’s MQB platform, with a strut-type front suspension. The regular Jetta uses a simpler torsion-beam rear setup, while the GLI goes for an enthusiast-friendly multi-link approach. The GLI also uses an electronic limited-slip differential, and an available adaptive damping system.

Volkswagen has subtly tweaked the Jetta wrapper, with new front and rear bumpers on both models, and a selection of new wheels. Naturally, the GLI gets red inserts in its grille, and projector LED headlights flanking it. The top-trim regular Jetta includes the same, while all trims have LED DRLs. A trio of new paint colors debut, including the Kings Red and Rising Blue pictured here.

Inside, an 8.0-inch version of the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is now standard, while higher trims boost that to a full 10.0 inches. Wireless charging and phone mirroring is now standard on all trims bar the base Jetta. The steering wheel is now leatherette-wrapped on all Jettas, and leather-wrapped on the GLI, with heating available for both (and standard in Canada). Heated and ventilated front seats are on the option list, as are heated outboard rear seats; the GLI includes them all. New fabrics, leather, and contrast stitching liven up the interior, as well.

The base Jetta comes standard with automated emergency braking on both sides of the border; American models also include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Auto high beams, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control show up later in the trim walk, and standard on the GLI.

Volkswagen has yet to announce pricing for the 2022 Jetta and Jetta GLI. The current models start from $19,990 ($23,345 CAD) and $27,340 ($32,745 CAD), including destination; we don’t expect much of an increase at all. We won’t have long to wait to find out either, as the 2022 models will begin arriving at dealerships in the fourth quarter of this year.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.