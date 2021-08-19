2023 Genesis GV60 Debuts as Wild-Looking EV Crossover

AutoGuide.com

The GV60 will share its E-GMP platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Genesis late Wednesday gave the world a first look at its upcoming 2023 GV60. The third crossover for the Korean luxury brand will be its first model to use a dedicated EV platform, the same E-GMP chassis found underneath its corporate siblings the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Like its platform-mates, the GV60 blurs the line between a crossover and a hatchback. The wheels are pushed right out to the corners of the body, with a sloping roofline keeping the whole thing close to the ground. Up front, the GV60 uses a clamshell hood design—also like the Ioniq 5. The brand’s trademark diamond-shaped grille shifts downward, even though electric cars don’t typically need as much cooling as ICE ones. The head- and taillights stick to Genesis’ quad-line design, with the latter now tapering. A cute ducktail spoiler rounds off the rump.

Easily the most unusual design element is the kink in the D-pillar. Looking like the Kia K5’s “heartbeat” headlights wrought in chrome—or Tesla’s logo—it’s sure to divide opinions.

The interior is less controversial. Genesis has been killing it with its interior game lately, and the GV60 continues that pattern. The blue-and-electric-yellow scheme looks funky and fresh, with flashes of dark gray and chrome breaking up the look. Whereas the new GV70 uses ovals prominently in its interior design, the GV60 goes with friendlier lozenge shapes. A “floating” center console opens up storage space between the driver and passenger, and houses what Genesis is calling the “Crystal Sphere” shifter. The sphere provides ambient lighting when the GV60 is off, and rotates to reveal its shifter when active.

Like the other E-GMP cars, the GV60 uses a wide panel with two screens for instruments as well as the central infotainment. There’s also two additional screens perched on the doors, relaying footage from the side-mounted cameras. We don’t expect this detail to make it to North America, as regulates forbid it.

Genesis is keeping details of the GV60’s battery and drivetrain to itself for now. Assuming it isn’t getting a unique setup from other E-GMP cars, we can expect a 77.4-kWh battery pack; it seems unlikely premium brand Genesis would use the smaller 58.0-kWh pack. The single-motor, rear-drive setup produces 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet in the Ioniq 5, with an estimated range of 220 miles (354 km). Those numbers grow to 320 and 446, respectively, with the twin-motor AWD setup. Kia has a high-performance 577-horsepower EV6 GT, but it seems unlikely Genesis would make its smallest model the most powerful one in the lineup.

The E-GMP platform runs on 800-volt architecture, allowing for DC fast charging. Hook up to just such a source and the other E-GMP cars can charge from 10 to 80 percent in as few as 18 minutes. We expect the GV60 to follow suit.

We should know more about the GV60 ahead of its North American launch next year. Before that, we expect the G80 Electrified to touch down.

