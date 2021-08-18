2023 Nissan Z Debuts With 400 HP, Retro-Cool Looks and Available Manual

AutoGuide.com

This looks awesome.

Nissan late Tuesday showed off the 2023 Z in production form. No numbers here: the two-door, two-seat sports car is sticking to just that famous letter. The rest of the package looks similarly free of pretense, featuring a classic front-engine, rear-drive setup, available six-speed manual transmission, and the return of turbo power.

But first, let’s talk those killer looks. The sixth-generation Z is practically identical to last year’s Z Proto, featuring a long-hood, short-deck design reminiscent of the original 240Z. That generation’s Japan-only 240ZG provides the inspiration for the two half-circle lighting signature of the LED headlights. Around back, the taillights recall the futuristic design of the 300ZX. A contrasting black roof is available with five of the seven exterior colors, including the pictured Seiran Blue and Ikazuchi Yellow.

The rear three-quarter makes it most clear that the new Z still shares much of its basic structure with the outgoing 370Z—not that that’s a bad thing. Under the skin sits an evolution of the venerable FM platform, with changes increasing the body rigidity. Nissan has installed new monotube shock absorbers for what it says is a smoother ride over uneven surfaces. Both the front double-wishbone and rear multi-link suspension benefit from updated settings, as well.

Under the hood is Nissan’s VR30 twin-turbo V6, as found in a few Infiniti models. Figures are up across the board, to an even 400 horsepower (an increase of 68) and 350 pound-feet of torque (an increase of 80). It hooks up to a standard (!) six-speed manual transmission, with a nine-speed automatic available as well. The three-pedal setup once again features available rev-matching and a mechanical limited-slip differential. Now, it gains a launch control feature. Autos all feature a launch control mode too, plus paddle shifters. 18-inch wheels and tires are standard; 19-inch RAYS alloys with Bridgestone Potenza S007s are optional.

The 2023 Z will launch with two trims—Sport and Performance—plus a special launch edition. Every trim includes automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and auto high beams. An 8.0-inch touch screen sits in the center of the dashboard, with a 9.0-inch item optional (though not in Canada). Ahead of the driver sits a fully digital instrument panel. The Sport model features manually-adjustable, cloth-covered seats, while the Performance subs in leather, four-way power adjustable (and heated) thrones. Z buyers will have three different interior color scheme options: black, red, and blue The special Proto Spec edition does what you’d expect given the name: it dresses the Z in the look of last year’s preview, with unique bronze wheels and a bunch of yellow interior highlights.

SEE ALSO: Acura Confirms the Integra Will Return in 2022

For now, the Z looks like a refreshingly old-school sports coupe. Between this, next year’s reborn Integra, and the upcoming next-gen WRX reveal, 2022 looks like a good year for fans of affordable, Japanese four-wheeled fun.

Nissan says the 2023 Z will show up at dealerships in the first half of 2022. Before then, we expect to learn more details, including curb weight and pricing. Stay tuned.

Discuss this and other 2023 Nissan Z news at our New Nissan Z forum.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.