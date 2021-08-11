Chevrolet Teases Silverado Electric Pickup With Four-Wheel Steering

AutoGuide.com

Will probably go into production by 2023 and possibly offer up to 400 miles of range

Chevrolet today teased its very own electric pickup to go up against, you-guessed-it, the Ford F-150 Lightning. While we do not know what the truck will look like, Chevrolet released a video teasing the Silverado electric pickup’s capabilities. It will feature four-wheel steering. The all-electric Silverado will be able to turn on a dime and will have a significantly smaller turning radius compared to the standard trucks. According to Chevrolet, along with a tighter turning radius, the four-wheel steering will also aid handling, stability at higher speeds and offer greater trailering dynamics.

While it will share its name with Chevrolet’s venerable half-ton, the all-electric Silverado will be an all-new pickup from the ground up. It will employ GM’s new Ultium electric modular platform that allows the automaker to employ battery packs ranging between 50 and over 200 kWh. Considering that Chevrolet will try and offer the Silverado with class-leading capabilities, we can expect a range of over 400 miles.

The Detroit giant also confirmed that it will offer the Silverado in fleet and retail versions to provide maximum options to its customers. When the all-electric Silverado will be available for customers is still unclear but it is expected to go into production by 2023.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.