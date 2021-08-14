Lamborghini Revives Countach Name And Yes, You Can Buy One, Maybe

AutoGuide.com

It will share its bones with the Aventador and come with a hybrid V12.

It’s not like Lamborghini to name its newest car based on a name from the past. But the Italian marquee has never had a hybrid in its lineup before either. The times clearly are a changin’. The supercar maker today pulled the wraps off the brand new Countach, a nameplate that returns after a hiatus of three whole decades.

We will inevitably get to the powertrain but first, we have to talk about the styling. Put simply, the styling of the Countach doesn’t disappoint. It is quintessentially Countach. It’s the evolution we may have eventually ended up with had the poster child of wild supercars never gone out of production. The gills behind the windows are from the original prototype while the side intakes are reminiscent of the LP500 S. At the front, you’ll notice the bonnet kink and the thin black grille from the LP5000 QV. There aren’t however, the ultra-flared wheel arches, absurd angles, and the equally absurd rear wing which made the Countach well, a Countach.

While many will lament the omitted defining features and the apparent Aventador connection, we are thrilled that the Countach name made a comeback. It might be flawed as the perfect homage to one of the greatest supercars to ever have existed, but the Countach itself was quite flawed as a car. So in that respect, the homage is pretty bang on. Lastly, the only way that tail can be more eighties is if it had neon signs stuck to it.

Under the trunk it hides the same 6.5-liter v12 and 25 kW motor combination that also powers the Sian FKP 37. The engine makes a combined power of 803 hp that is supplied to all four wheels, it’s official name is LPI 800-4 after all. But that’s not all it shares with the Sian. The roof panel that blends in to the engine bay is quite Sian so are the hexagonal tail lamps. Its cabin too is almost identical to the Sian save for Countach branding and other minor differences.

Only 112 units of the Countach LPI 800-4 will be produced and will likely cost near or over $1 million. And if past limited-edition supercars are anything to go by, all 112 units would have been sold by the time you read this. If it’s any consolation, you can experience the engine sound on Lamborghini’s official site and take solace in the fact that along with the name Lamborghini has also revived the original color palette the Countach was available with.

