2022 Acura RDX Shows Tweaked Styling, Rare PMC Edition

Acura says 2022 tweaks include a much quieter interior, too.

Acura Tuesday afternoon revealed the facelifted 2022 RDX compact crossover. The third generation of the brand’s best-selling model debuted in 2019, and this latest round of revisions aims to keep it fresh in the face of steep competition from the likes of the new Genesis GV70 and facelifted BMW X3, among others.

Acura is taking an “if it ain’t broke” approach with the visual changes. The headlights and grille look largely the same as before, but the bumper has a cleaner air intake treatment similar to the new-for-2021 MDX. The flanks don’t see much change either, with the small contrasting insert running along the lower door and the “floating” D-pillar. Around back, Acura has swapped in rectangular exhaust tips on some models. A-Spec models continue to feature larger, round tips, as does the PMC Edition, which returns for 2022. This limited-edition model—just 200 examples will be hand-built in the same factory as the NSX Type S—comes only in Long Beach Blue Pearl paint with an Orchid Milano leather interior. 19-inch wheels are standard, with 20s optional.

Acura has focused on interior refinement for this update. An update to the active sound control along with a new front fender liner should improve NVH. Models with the Technology Package get thicker carpet padding, while the Advance Package adds more sound insulation in the ceiling, dashboard, under the hood, and rear doors. Thicker acoustic glass also cuts outside noise. Visually, there’s new aluminum trim, which switches to a bronze finish when paired with the Saddle Brown leather interior. The Advance Package swaps the metal for open-pore wood. Speaking of the Advance Package, it’s now compatible with the popular A-Spec trim.

Tech upgrades include wireless smartphone pairing, plus Alexa support. A USB-C port sits upfront, plus a wireless charge pad. Acura has added an LED ambient light setup with 27 color combinations.

Under the skin, Acura is sticking to the tried-and-tested 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. Available with either front-wheel drive or Acura’s SH-AWD system, it funnels 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Acura has adjusted the available driving modes (Normal, Comfort, Sport, and Snow) to provide a greater difference in feel between them. The company says it has also updated the Advance Package’s Adaptive Damper System, achieving the opposing goals of more comfortable ride and better handling, depending on mode.

A large suite of driver assists is standard across the RDX range, dubbed AcuraWatch. New for 2022 is the standard fitment of blind spot information, plus lane change assist, which can now detect vehicles almost 100 feet (29.5 meters) behind the RDX.

The 2022 Acura RDX will begin showing up in dealerships this November. Pricing will be available closer to launch.

