2022 Chevrolet Silverado Gets a Large Touchscreen, Super Cruise, and ZR2 trim

The 2022 Silverado now offers more grunt and towing capacity. And did we mention the ZR2 trim?

Chevrolet today revealed the comprehensive facelift for its workhorse full-size truck, the Silverado. When we say comprehensive, we actually mean extensive. While the face might just be a nip and tuck job, but under the hood and inside the cabin, the changes are prominent.

For starters, the base 2.7-liter turbo four-pot, which is also found in the CT4-V now makes 420 lb-ft of peak torque, 20 percent more than before. Chevy attributes the bump to a more rigid cylinder block casting and a 30 percent stiffer crankshaft. In addition, most of the peak torque is available lower in the rev range. The 3.0-liter Duramax diesel also receives an engine tune-up and can now tow 13,300 lbs, 4,000 lbs more than before. The real changes however are the tech upgrades and the addition of the ZR2 trim to the Silverado lineup.

Tech upgrades

All Silverado trims LT and above will now come with a 13.4-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as standard. While the massive touchscreen will feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the native infotainment system will now be powered by Google. Also, the whole interface will be completely customizable as will the 12.3-inch instrument cluster. The work trucks however will make do with the old 8.0-inch screen and the regular analog-digital instrument cluster.

Chevrolet will now also offer the Silverado High Country cabin with open-pore wood for a more luxurious feel and leather seats will now be standard. GM will also rid the cabin of the column-mounted shifter so long as you opt for the bucket seats.

Chevrolet will also offer its Super Cruise capability with the Silverado. It will however only be available with the High Country trim. Chevrolet elaborated that the Super Cruise in the 2022 Silverado will also feature auto lane change, lane change on demand but its defining feature will be that it can be used for trailering as well. The automaker stated that the Super Cruise comes with specific calibrations designed to account for additional drag and increased braking distance.

Along with Super Cruise, the Chevy will also offer driver assistance systems like Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert which pertains specifically to trailering. Chevy will also offer assistance features like forward collision alert, lane-keep assist and auto emergency braking as standard with the 2022 Silverado. No standard blind-spot detection yet.

The ZR2

Chevrolet states that following the popularity of the Colorado the automaker has decided to introduce the off-road-focused trim to its larger sibling as well. Thankfully, the ZR2 will not be chasing the TRX. Instead, it will be an even more off-road-focused version of the Trail Boss, will sit in its own niche and will only be available with the 6.2-liter V8. At least for now. The venerable V8 powering the off-roader will make 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of peak torque.

Like the 5.3 V8 and the 3.0-liter diesel, the 6.2 will also pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Suspension upgrades include Multimatic 40mm DSSV spool-valve dampers for better damping control at the front and rear. Other upgrades include an e-differential at either side and 33-inch off-road specific MT tires.

Along with the off-road specific kit, the ZR2 will also feature the capability to rock crawl using only a single pedal. As for aesthetics, it gets a more aggressive and blacked-out front grille and a very prominent bash plate at the front. The front bumpers feature a cutaway design for a more aggressive approach angle, the same is the story at the rear.

The 2022 Silverado will hit showrooms in Spring 2022. Pricing will be announced closer to the release date but expect to pay a premium over the current models while we expect the ZR2 to start at around $55,000 before destination.

