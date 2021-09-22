2022 Ford Expedition Broadens Appeal With Timberline and Stealth Performance Models

AutoGuide.com

Timberline promises more off-road ability for Ford’s biggest SUV.

Ford is keeping the big-boy Expedition SUV fresh for 2022 with a substantial update. In come two new trims, infotainment big enough to suit such a sizeable rig, and Ford’s Blue Cruise hands-free driving aid, amongst other goodies.

Up first is the Timberline trim. The Blue Oval is pushing its crossovers into more off-road-capable spaces, first with the Explorer Timberline, and now this. Like its sibling, the Expedition Timberline features a smattering of orange-tinted accents inside and out, and all-terrain tires wrapped around black 18-inch alloy wheels. The new rolling stock also means a wider track front and rear. The biggest Timberline sees a unique front grille treatment, too. With ride height up to 10.6 inches (270 mm), the Expedition has better approach and departure angles than before. For added protection, the F-150 Raptor’s front skid plate is also available.

Other mechanical improvements include a two-speed transfer case, larger stabilizer bars, unique springs, and a rear limited-slip differential. The Timberline also features the Trail Turn Assist found on the Bronco. This feature locks the inside rear wheel off-road, allowing for tighter turning circles.

If on-road performance is more your speed, Ford will sell you a Stealth Edition Performance Package next year. This Expedition goes in a different direction: its suspension is lower and stiffer, with more aggressive styling. As the name suggests, the visual theme is darker everything: the fog lamp bezels, the head- and taillights, the running boards, the roof rails—you get the idea. It gets black wheels too, only they’re enormous 22-inch items. The Stealth package is available on the Limited and Limited Max versions of the Expedition.

Both of these new options come exclusively with a high-output version of the Expedition’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. Here it produces 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. Lower trims stick to a 380-hp, 470-lb-ft version. All use a 10-speed automatic, sending power either to the rear or all four wheels. With the heavy-duty towing package, the Expedition will now tow up to 9,300 pounds—more than a Tahoe or Jeep’s new Wagoneer.

Inside, Ford has changed up the dashboard design, with a cleaner look and higher-quality materials. A 12.0-inch wide-screen touchscreen is standard fit here, running Sync 4. Buyers will have the option to upgrade to the portrait-style 15.5-inch unit however, as found in the Mustang Mach-E. It runs the slightly newer Sync 4A system. Both now feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A digital instrument panel is available, as is Ford’s Blue Cruise hands-free driver assist. The latter will only be offered on the top Platinum trim, at least for now.

Ford has yet to release pricing or fuel economy ratings for the 2022 Expedition SUV. It should start arriving in dealerships early next year; we’ll know all the details before then.

