2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee to Debut September 29, Including 4xe PHEV

AutoGuide.com

Jeep’s evergreen crossover will arrive with a plug-in hybrid model.

Jeep has confirmed the 2022 Grand Cherokee will debut next week, September 29. No, you’re not stuck in an off-roader Groundhog Day: the one you’ll find at a nearby Jeep dealership is the three-row Grand Cherokee L, a first for the nameplate. This one will replace the original two-row—and it will arrive with a plug-in hybrid model.

Since the L has been on the market for a few months now, the look of the next-gen Grand isn’t too shocking. The front-end styling emphasizes its width, and draws inspiration from the larger Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. This one will just be a little shorter from nose to tail—but likely longer than the existing GC.

While Jeep has confirmed the debut will include the Grand Cherokee 4xe, it hasn’t provided any details on the model. We’re betting on it featuring the same drivetrain as the 2021 Wrangler 4xe, which uses a 2.0-liter turbo-four paired with an electric motor. With 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, it should provide ample motivation for the SUV, and offer at least as much all-electric range as it does in the Wrangler.

Alongside the PHEV model, we expect the two-row Grand Cherokee to feature the same V6 and V8 engine lineup as the L. As a refresher, the 3.6-liter V6 puts down 293 hp and 260 lb-ft, while the 5.7-liter V8 ups those figures to 357 and 390, respectively. An eight-speed auto sends power to either the rear or all four wheels.

We’ll know more details in a matter of days. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will debut September 29, at 9AM EDT. Tune in to AutoGuide then for the full breakdown.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.