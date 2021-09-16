2022 Kia Sorento PHEV Prices Starts From $46,165

AutoGuide.com

The US gets two trims while Canada gets three while pricing starts from $44,995 CAD

Kia had announced that the Sorento will be getting a PHEV version in July. While we still wait for an official release for the pricing, Kia has silently introduced the new addition to the lineup on the Kia US website. The PHEV is now officially available in two trims in the US and prices start from $46,165 including destination for the SX trim and from $49,065 for the SX Prestige. Panoramic sunroof and rear-seat entertainment cost $1,300 and $1,500 extra.

A 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbo powers the PHEV and makes 261 hp and 258 lb-ft of peak torque. The engine pairs with a 360 V AC battery which offers 32 miles (51 km) of pure electric range and helps return a mileage of 79 MPGe (2.8 L/100km). A six-speed shift by wire transmission is also unique to the PHEV and transmits power to all four wheels. Standard features include a 10.25-inch UVO screen with tethered Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and an eight-way powered passenger’s perch. Captain’s chairs for second-row are also available.

A new 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster is also available but is reserved for the SX Prestige only. It does, however, come with a host of driver assistance features as standard including navigation-based adaptive cruise control, blind-spot collision avoidance, forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping, and following assist to name a few.

North of the border, things are a little different. In Canada, the PHEV will be available in three trims, EX, EX+ and SX. Prices for the three trims start from $44,995 CAD, $50,595 and $54,995 respectively. The 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster is limited to the SX trim only. Strangely, however, a lot of the aforementioned driver assistance systems like blind-spot collision avoidance, forward collision avoidance, and navigation-based cruise control are all optional. Standard kit includes front collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and lane following assist. Additionally, lower trims get the 8.0-inch touchscreen while the 10.25-inch UVO is optional. But you get wireless phone projection with the smaller screen while the bigger system requires tethering.

