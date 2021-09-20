2022 Lucid Air EV Posts EPA-Confirmed 520-Mile Range

AutoGuide.com

Multiple Air EV trims crack the 500 mile (800 kilometer) mark.

You want range? Lucid Motors has it, with over 500 miles (800 kilometers) for multiple versions of its Air luxury sedan. The latest numbers for the upcoming EV come right from the EPA, confirming the Air as the new long-range leader in the battery-powered space.

SEE ALSO: Porsche Taycan vs Tesla Model S Comparison

The headline figure comes courtesy of the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, specifically the model with the 19-inch wheels. A 21-inch wheel option shaves 39 miles (63 km) off the total. The Range model packs 933 horsepower; if that doesn’t sound like enough for you, the Dream Edition Performance turns it up to 1,111 hp. Range suffers, but not as much as you might think: 471 miles (758 km) on the 19s, and 451 miles (726 km) on 21s.

To illustrate the Air’s long-distance range, the company recently completed a non-stop drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco. It was accomplished without resupplying the 113-kWh battery pack with even a single electron.

Both Dream Edition versions are limited-production models, and already sold out. However, the EPA also confirmed the range of the Air Grand Touring trim, an 800-horsepower production model. On the smaller wheels we’re still talking 516 miles (830 km); it’s 469 miles (755 km) on the 21s.

The Arizona-built 2022 Lucid Air should begin arriving in eager customer hands before the end of this year. The launch-day Grand Touring begins at $139,000, with lower trims arriving shortly after.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.