2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Electrifies the Brand’s Best Compact SUV

AutoGuide.com

EQB arrives in US and Canada in 2022. Look at it!

We’re big fans of the Mercedes-Benz GLB here at AutoGuide. We liked the regular GLB 250 when it launched last year, and the GLB 35 AMG might just be the most interesting vehicle in the brand’s lineup under $60,000. So when Mercedes unveiled the all-electric EQB earlier this year, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer had our attention. Now it’s revealed more information on the compact EV SUV, including news that it will arrive in the US and Canada next year.

When the EQB makes the trip across the Atlantic, it will come in two trims: the EQB 300 4Matic and EQB 350 4Matic. (Canada will only see the latter.) Both versions use the same 66.5-kWh battery pack and, as the names suggest, use all-wheel drive with an electric motor at each axle. The EQB 300 produces 225 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque; the EQB 350 bumps those numbers to 288 and 384, respectively. That’s slightly less horsepower and much more torque than the GLB 35 AMG, though the EQB is undoubtedly heavier. We expect the dash to 62 mph (100 km/h) to start with a 5.

Interestingly, Merc says both have a targeted 260 miles (419 kilometers) of range on the WLTP test cycle. Charging time is just under six hours with the standard onboard AC charger. Hook the EQB up to a DC fast-charger, however, and the time to go from 10 to 80 percent is roughly 32 minutes.

The general boxy B goodness has survived the transition from GL to EQ. The biggest change is up front, where the Merc EV sub-brand’s arrow-shaped headlights and large blacked-out grille panel replace the standard front fascia. It’s not a bad transplant, though the diagonal shutline running up from the front fenders is slightly awkward. We’re digging the multi-spoke 20-inch wheels though, and the switch to a full-width taillight treatment out back. And that rose gold paint? Hell yes.

Inside, there’s much of the same GLB-class layout, including a twin 10.3-inch screen setup running an EV-specific version of MBUX. Changes include unique seat fabrics, featuring rose gold and blue accents. There will be a full suite of active driver assists such as lane-keep assist and blind spot monitoring. In addition, the navigation system takes into account charging locations on routes, and can prep the battery pack to the ideal temperature.

Mercedes-Benz has yet to announce pricing for the 2022 EQB lineup. We expect it to ring in somewhere around the existing GLB 35, which starts around $50,000 in the US, and $60,000 CAD in Canada. Expect more details ahead of its launch next year.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.