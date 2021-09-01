2022 Ram Pickup Lineup Gains Uconnect 5 Infotainment

AutoGuide.com

New system is faster and more feature-rich than the current setup.

Ram announced Wednesday that its truck lineup would be getting an infotainment upgrade. The brand’s well-liked Uconnect system will graduate to the latest fifth iteration, bringing more speed and more features to truck touchscreens.

Uconnect 5 debuted around a year ago, first in the redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. The Android-based system is six times more powerful than Uconnect 4, resulting in quicker responses and better screen resolutions. Wireless Android Auto support is included, as well as Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa. Both Apple and Android setups will now beam navigation directions into the instrument panel and head-up display, too. Beyond that, the system also allows two devices to pair simultaneously; swapping between them is just a swipe away.

Up to five driver profiles are available with Uconnect 5, allowing each driver to tailor their climate, seat, and audio settings. They’ll be able to customize the main infotainment menu as well, prioritizing the apps they use most. Saying “Hey Ram” activates the voice recognition system. This allows owners to quickly request navigation, or adjust the temperature.

Sticking with the native navigation, Ram models will be able to download map updates automatically. A Last Mile Navigation feature also provides owners with the final walking directions after parking, via the Uconnect smartphone app.

Fleet managers will be happy with the upgrades to the Ram Telematics feature. It now allows third-party fleet data collection companies to provide monitoring services. The system collects the necessary information and stores it on the cloud, where the companies can then provide the information to fleet owners.

The 2022 Ram pickup lineup should be showing up in dealerships soon.

