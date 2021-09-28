2023 Acura Integra Will Return as Five-Door Hatchback

AutoGuide.com

Just like the original—but will we see a three-door as well?

Fans of ’90s sport compacts were all too happy when Acura this summer confirmed the Integra would be returning for 2022. Now we have another teaser image, showing off the Integra’s swoopy five-door silhouette.

Across each of its three original generations in North America, the Integra was available in both three- and five-door liftback shapes. This latest teaser confirms we’ll see the latter again next year. It remains unclear if we’ll see the three-door version as well, but we aren’t holding our breath. Honda isn’t producing a Civic coupe for this generation, and the Audi A3, Mercedes A/CLA, and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are all four-doors. (The rear-drive 2 Series Coupe is an outlier.) Like it or not, one set of doors just doesn’t hold the appeal that it once did.

As for what will power the next Integra? We expect it to share its platform with the 2022 Honda Civic, so that car’s 1.5-liter turbocharged motor seems a likely starting point. Stuffing the 2.0-liter from the Civic Type R into the Integra’s low nose is an option, too. A Type S makes the most sense given Acura’s current model approach, though it’s worth noting the Integra Type R was North America’s first taste of that iconic red badge. Having a Type R for both brands might not be ideal from a marketing perspective, however.

Acura will no doubt continue to drip-feed info on the new Integra over the coming months. Expect the full car to debut some time in 2022, and arrive in dealers shortly after.

