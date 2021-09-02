Genesis Unveils Audacious Plan To Go Fully Electric By 2030

AutoGuide.com

Genesis, a brand barely six years old has made waves for all the right reasons.

Hyundai’s luxury vehicle arm has proven that luxury isn’t limited to heritage and you can build a reputation for luxury despite being a young automaker. Now, however, the luxury brand has set its sights on the future. Following hot on the heels of its GV60 EV crossover debut, Genesis today announced its intention to go fully electric by 2030.

The automaker revealed that all vehicles sold post-2025 will be purely electric and by 2030, it will have eight such offerings in its lineup. Genesis is calling it its dual electrification strategy. As part of the new initiative, the Korean automaker will produce lithium-ion and hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles. One aspect Genesis intends to carry over into the future is its Two Lines design. If the image Genesis shared is anything to go by, the design will get even bolder with the new models.

The recently revealed GV60 will be the first model to launch as part of the new dual electrification strategy. Based on the same E-GMP platform as the Kia Ioniq 5 and the EV6, the GV60 will likely share its powertrain with the EV6 as well. While the 58 kW battery pack is unlikely, it will probably come with the 77kW battery and offer over 220 miles (354 km) of range on a full charge. Genesis will also develop battery tech and new fuel cell systems for a fully in-house operation.

Genesis also announced its target of going carbon neutral by 2035. Selling only EVs is of course part of the plan and the company expects to sell 400,000 pure electric vehicles per year. But it also aims to make a “bold transition to innovate its entire value chain, beginning with raw materials, vehicles, and parts and extending to all worksites and production plants.”

The Korean luxury automaker also released a video that showcased things like stage doors that have hinges on either end of the vehicle and no B-pillar and rotating swivel seats. The video also showcased a new heating system inspired by the Koran Ondol heating and an audio experience second only to live viewing.

“Our new electric lineup is the perfect platform to increase our interface with our customers,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis. “We aim to interact with all their senses. Our new architecture will integrate audacious technologies with breathtaking designs while providing sincere detail-oriented experiences. Warm and exquisite care will be our differentiator.”

