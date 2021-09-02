Mercedes-Benz Teases All-Electric EQE, Reveal Next Week

AutoGuide.com

It will be the second all-electric sedan after the EQS

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for an eventful IAA 2021 in Munich, well it was originally the Frankfurt Motorshow but will now take place in Bavaria. The German automaker teased the new EQE all-electric sedan via its Instagram account on Wednesday.

By the looks of it, it looks like a mini EQS and also seems to pack a lot of the similar tech. The video showcases some interesting bits of the EQE like plush materials finished in an impeccable white hue. Even the steering wheel sports the shade. It also showcases the MBUX hyperscreen that was also on the EQS. While it might not be as expansive as the one on the larger sedan, it will almost certainly have the same tech.

Although it’s hard to discern from the viewing angles, it seems the EQE will sport sleek aircon vents with brushed aluminum and knurled finishes. Also, Mercedes-Benz will show off the new all-electric sedan in the Edition One guise.

As for the powertrain we don’t know anything yet, though we hope that in the days leading up to the reveal, which is next week, Mercedes will divulge more details.

