2022 Ford Mustang Adds EcoBoost Stealth, GT California Special Editions

Two appearance packages up the option count for the evergreen pony car.

Ford on Wednesday announced two additional appearance packages for the 2022 Mustang. Both the EcoBoost four-cylinder and growly V8 GT receive upgrades for those looking for a little more individuality with their pony car.

Up first is the EcoBoost Stealth Edition. As the name implies, the focus here is plenty of plenty of black bits, including the exterior badging, mirror caps, and 19-inch wheels. A rear wing caps sits above clear LED taillights, and the interior gains unique badging and a light-up sill plate. The 310-horsepower EcoBoost engine remains untouched. Colour choices are similarly monotone, with the pictured Atlas Blue the most vibrant.

The California Special is a name that’s been on various Mustangs since 1968. The visual tells are similar to the 2021 CS we drove last spring: an iconic GT/CS side stripe, a unique trunk lid badge, plus a different honeycomb grille pattern. This year is different, however, as the CS package is now available alongside the GT Performance Package. This adds unique front springs, a thicker rear sway bar, lower ride height, staggered 19-inch wheels with Pirelli summer tires, and six-piston Brembo front brake calipers. We can’t forget the Torsen limited-slip differential, either. The 5.0-liter V8 engine makes a solid 460 horsepower.

Ford isn’t being quite so stingy with color choices on the CS. Rapid Red, Cyber Orange, and Grabber Blue are just some of the options.

Ford will open up the 2022 Mustang order books before the end of the year. Deliveries are expected to begin early 2022.

