2022 GMC Sierra Gains Fancier Denali Ultimate, AT4X Trims; Trailer-Capable Super Cruise

AutoGuide.com

The Sierra moves further upmarket with two high-end trims, plus available Super Cruise.

GMC took the wraps off the refreshed Sierra 1500 lineup late Thursday evening. The American brand’s best-selling model sees numerous updates for the model year, including tweaked styling inside and out, and improved standard technology. Also joining the lineup are two new trims, the Denali Ultimate and AT4X, both building off existing (and continuing) trims.

Truck fans will be able to make out the revised front bumper, with restyled headlights and an even larger, wider grille just above. The LED headlights also feature a unique greeting animation. New wheel designs abound, as well as three new exterior colors: Titanium Rush, Dynamic Blue, and Desert Sand. Interestingly, GM says “the vast majority of the 2022 Sierra lineup” received these changes, which suggests the base model (now renamed “Pro”) will continue on with the old look.

The same applies to the interior: every trim SLE and up will now feature a large 13.4-inch touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard. The system allows for more customization, including splitting the real estate to allow for two apps running simultaneously, like navigation and towing. It also comes with built-in Google compatibility for the first three years after purchase. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa are included as well. A 12.3-inch digital panel takes up position behind the steering wheel—again, on SLE and up—while higher trims offer an available 15.0-inch head-up display (HUD).

SEE ALSO: 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 Crew Cab AT4 Review

New Sierra Denali Ultimate and Sierra AT4X

Let’s talk about those higher trims, specifically the two new ones joining the lineup for 2022. Up first is the AT4X, which builds off the successful AT4 trim. Coming standard with the big 6.2-liter V8 and 10-speed automatic, the AT4X is designed for off-roading. To that end, it features Multimatic spool-valve dampers, which increase suspension travel by 2 inches (50 mm) and 1 inch (25 mm), front and rear. The rest of the suspension benefits from unique off-road tuning too, and a two-speed transfer case includes driver-selectable Terrain Mode. New on the AT4X is a one-pedal rock crawling feature, which automatically applies the brakes when the driver lifts, for easier, more accurate placement on the trails. There are locking diffs front and rear, sending the power to big 265/70R18 mud-terrain tires.

GMC has draped the AT4X interior in a monochrome wood-and-leather look, including a suede headliner and 16-way adjustable and massaging front seats. White piping and red stitching break up the dark palette. A power sliding rear window and sunroof, plus a 12-speaker Bose sound system, round out the interior.

Sitting above the AT4X is the new range-topping Denali Ultimate. The Ultimate sets itself apart with a Vader (father?) chrome grille, and enormous 22-inch wheels. GMC’s MultiPro tailgate is standard, as is the Adaptive Ride Control suspension. Like the AT4X, the Denali Ultimate comes standard with the 6.2-liter V8, though the 3.0-liter turbodiesel six-cylinder is optional in both.

The Denali Ultimate leans into its luxury role with full-grain leather everywhere, including the door panels, center console lid, and pillar-mounted grab handles. Topographical maps of Mount Denali are a nice touch, spread across the seats and open-pore Paldao wood. The Denali Ultimate includes all the same interior goodies of the AT4X (including the HUD), while also adding a standard digital rearview mirror. GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving system is also standard on Sierra Denali Ultimate with a three year subscription; it’s optional on the regular Denali. What’s more, Super Cruise is compatible with trailering. Regular towers should appreciate the additional assists, like Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, which takes trailer length into account during lane changes.

GMC has slashed the V6 from the engine lineup for 2022, making the turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder the base engine. Horsepower remains at 310 hp, while torque is now up to 420 pound-feet. The 5.3-liter V8 and 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel round out the under-hood options.

The 2022 GMC Sierra lineup will begin arriving in dealerships the Q1 2022. American pricing starts at $32,495 for the Sierra Pro, including destination. From there the lineup moves through SLE ($43,895), Elevation ($45,495), SLT ($50,895), AT4 ($60,995), Denali ($61,295), AT4X ($74,995), and Denali Ultimate ($80,395). Canadian pricing will be announced closer to availability.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.