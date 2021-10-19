2022 Honda Civic Si Sticks to the Manual, Gains Rev-Matching From Type R

AutoGuide.com

The Civic Si is one of a handful of new models available only with a manual transmission.

After quick teasers earlier in October, Honda on Tuesday revealed the 2022 Civic Si in full. Exclusively a sedan this generation—the coupe disappeared at the end of 2020—the latest sport compact refines the formula Honda has had such success with over the years.

First off, there are no surprises under the hood: the Si once again uses an uprated version of Honda’s 1.5-liter turbocharged motor. The little four-pot still hooks up to a six-speed manual transmission, too. In fact, Honda is the lone holdout in the segment to not even offer a two-pedal setup in its sport compact. Surprisingly, the 1.5-liter is slightly down on power over last year’s model: horsepower is now 200 instead of 205. The torque peak remains unchanged at 192 lb-ft, however, and Honda says the powerband is now broader, which should help the Si out of corners and at the upper reaches of its 6,500-rpm range. The six-speed manual now includes rev-matching, a feature plucked from the Type R.

Helping put the power down is a standard helical limited-slip differential. A new single-mass flywheel is 26 percent lighter than the last item, which should improve throttle response. The whole package should sound better now as well, thanks to a freer-flowing exhaust system. Nevertheless, Honda has saw fit to equip the Si with piped-in engine noise, dubbed Active Sound Control.

The 2022 Civic Si benefits from many of the advancements made on the 11th-generation Civic. This is a stiffer platform to start, and Honda has augmented that with increased spring rates and thicker anti-roll bars. The Japanese firm has also fit a 60-percent stiffer torsion bar between the steering shaft and pinion gear, which it says improves steering feel. Gone are the two-stage dampers, though the Si does retain selectable drive modes, including an Individual setting that allows drivers to tailor their preferences.

The whole package should stop as well as it goes, with 12.3-inch front and 11.1-inch rear brake discs. 235/40R18 tires sit at all four corners, and Honda will once again offer stickier summer rubber as an option.

If you expected a wild visual makeover, well, that’s what the Type R will (probably) be for. The Si takes the clean, understated looks of the 11th-gen Civic and gently massages them. The front bumper is identical to the Touring trim, though it features an Si-exclusive grille mesh. A hidden front spoiler improves high speed stability. Around back, a new rear bumper design highlights the twin exhaust pipes. The 18-inch wheels are shared with the Civic hatchback, but come in a Si-specific matte black. Finally, the sweet Blazing Orange Pearl paint you see here is another Si exclusive.

Inside, the Si gains unique, red-hued sport seats. Red is the dominant color here, with contrast stitching all over the steering wheel, shifter, and other parts. The Si uses a hybrid digital/analog instrument panel. A 9.0-inch infotainment screen is standard, as well as a 12-speaker Bose sound system. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are wireless.

Honda has yet to release pricing on the 2022 Civic Si. We don’t expect it to move too far north of the outgoing model, so figure the $25,000 ($30,000 CAD) realm. We’ll know soon enough, as the 2022 Civic Si arrives in dealerships before the end of this year.

