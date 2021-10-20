2022 Land Rover Range Rover Teased; Full Debut October 26

AutoGuide.com

The range-topper will come in fully-electric form … but not at launch.

Land Rover is prepping the next generation of the brand’s icon. The current Range Rover has been with us since 2012, but next Tuesday, we’ll see its fifth-generation replacement in full. Ahead of that, the British luxury brand has released the first teaser of what company CCO Gerry McGovern “the most desirable Range Rover ever created.”

However accurate that claim may or may not be, this first teaser does suggest the latest Rangie will feature an evolutionary design. The blurred profile shot makes it clear that the general proportions remain intact, with clean surfacing, a big wheels, and blacked-out pillars for a “floating” roof look. A single character line runs from the tip of the headlights right back to the tailgate. We expect more changes inside, specifically on the tech side, as McGovern teased “the flawless tranquil sanctuary of its cabin” in the accompanying press release.

The fifth-generation Range Rover will use JLR’s MLA platform, enabling it to come in series hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric flavors. Rumors persist that the supercharged V8 will bow out, and a turbocharged BMW unit will replace it. It would be a return to form: back at the turn of the century, the third-gen model debuted with Bavarian powerplants.

The luxury SUV landscape has dramatically changed in the decade since the current Range Rover debuted. Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Alpina and Maybach have all joined the fray, plus Aston Martin and Lamborghini on the smaller, sportier end. We expect the next Range Rover to shift further upmarket to give the rest of the Land Rover SUV lineup some breathing room. We’ll know more about the range-topper next Tuesday, October 26, when Land Rover livestreams the reveal on its official site at 15:40 EST. Stay tuned.

