2022 Lexus LX 600 to Debut October 13

The biggest, baddest SUV from the Japanese brand gets a whole new look next week.

Lexus wrapped up the week with a brief teaser of the next-generation LX full-size SUV. With it, the Japanese luxury brand also confirmed we’ll be seeing the full rig soon: October 13, to be precise.

That’s about all that Lexus showed, however. The brief teaser did reveal part of the rear tailgate treatment, which borrows the full-width taillight arrangement we’ve on the latest NX. The LX ditches the Lexus badge for a spelled-out approach too; also, like the NX. The general LX shape is much blockier than its smaller crossover cousin, however. That’s because the LX will continue to share its platform with the Toyota Land Cruiser, which sadly will not be making it to our shores this go-around.

The other important detail here is the LX 600 badge. We don’t expect a 6.0-liter engine under the hood (the current LX 570 uses a 5.7-liter V8), but we predict that number to signify a slight increase in power. The motivating force will likely be the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 found in the 2022 Toyota Tundra. Don’t expect the truck’s hybrid setup to show up here, at least not initially: there’s no lowercase “h” on the tailgate.

We’ll know more about the new LX in a matter of days. Stay tuned to AutoGuide for all the details.

