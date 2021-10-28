2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Brings Bigger Battery, 54-Mile EV Range

AutoGuide.com

More power, more range, more tech for the segment leader.

Mitsubishi on Thursday revealed the second-generation Outlander PHEV. Based on the new-for-2022 model, the latest version boasts a bigger battery, more power, and a longer EV-only range.

The important figures are all evolutions of the previous model, which remained the best-selling plug-in hybrid over the course of its life. The lithium-ion battery pack, for example, is up to an even 20 kWh, from 13.8 kWh. The 2.4-liter inline-four engine—not the Nissan-sourced 2.5-liter in the gas Outlander—is healthier too, kicking out 131 horsepower and 143 pound-feet of torque. A pair of electric motors continue to be a part of the party, one at each axle, producing 113 hp up front and 134 hp out back. Along with an embiggened gas tank, the changes result in the Outlander now going farther between fill-ups and charging.

There are now seven drive modes, covering a variety of road conditions and splits in gas an electron propulsion. One-pedal driving is available as well. The electric all-wheel drive system now includes a brake-based torque vectoring feature on the rear axle.

The rest of the package is familiar, as the PHEV moves to the current Outlander platform. That comes with a dramatic restyle, and a significant upgrade to interior quality. High-tech touches like a digital instrument panel and head-up display bring the PHEV smack dab into the present. Built-in navigation is included, as well. Under the skin, the new platform is both lighter and stiffer than before, which should improve the ride quality. Contributing writer Dan Heyman was impressed with the gas-only model when he drove it last spring—though he did ding it for a lack of second-row space.

The Canadian and American trim and pricing information will be coming some time in 2022, ahead of the Outlander PHEV’s launch next summer. When it comes to market, it will face off against another new three-row plug-in, the Kia Sorento PHEV.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.