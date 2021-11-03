2022 Honda Civic Si Gets Price Bump, Arriving Later This Year

AutoGuide.com

The sedan-only Si will set buyers back a few extra thousand when it arrives this year.

Honda has revealed pricing on the 2022 Civic Si. Now exclusively a four-door sedan, the sportier compact will ring in at $28,315 ($34,850 CAD) including destination, and be available at dealerships before the end of 2021.

That represents an increase of a few thousand over the last Civic Si, the 2020 model. For the price bump, buyers will be getting a retuned version of Honda’s 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, putting down an even 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is the only transmission choice; it’s also the only sedan with the ‘stick this generation. Curiously, the Si is now 5 hp down compared to the old model. Peak torque comes on earlier this time around, though, and a lighter flywheel should improve throttle response.

We’re big fans of the 11th-generation Civic already: it recently topped the Hyundai Elantra, our reigning AutoGuide Car of the Year, in a head-to-head. The Si builds on that excellent base with a unique front-bumper, new front grille, and downforce-generating rear lip spoiler. Inside, buyers will find the same 9.0-inch central infotainment screen as the Touring, as well as that car’s 10.0-inch digital instrument cluster. A 12-speaker Bose sound system is standard. American buyers can opt for dedicated summer tires for an additional $200.

SEE ALSO: Honda Civic vs Hyundai Elantra Comparison

In the US, the Si will slot just under the Touring in terms of price. In Canada, it will be the most expensive current Civic you can buy—at least until the next Type R rolls up. Dealerships will receive this spicier Civic in a matter of weeks.

Discuss this story at our Honda Civic Forum.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.