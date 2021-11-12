2022 Toyota RAV4 Adds Value-Minded SE Hybrid Model

AutoGuide.com

North America’s favorite non-pickup gets choice upgrades for its 25th birthday.

Do you remember what presents you got for your 25th birthday? The Toyota RAV4 hits that big quarter-century mark for 2022, and to celebrate, the Japanese brand is treating its best-seller to a range of improvements inside and out.

The big news is a new trim level, slotting in at the more affordable end of the lineup. The SE Hybrid brings the look of the XSE Hybrid down to an as-yet-unannounced lower price point, in large part due to fabric-trimmed seats and a smaller 7.0-inch infotainment screen. Toyota also skips the contrast roof on the SE, and the audio system is down to six speakers.

Toyota will offer two packages on the SE: a weather package bundling a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and rain-sensing wipers with de-icer; and a convenience package, with a moonroof, power liftgate, and 9.0-inch infotainment system. In Canada, that weather package is standard-fit.

Other visual upgrades exist for the rest of the ’22 RAV4 lineup. XLE trims and above—including the SE—get new headlights, with a LED strip running across the middle in a very BZ4X way. There are new wheel designs and LED foglamps for higher trims, as well. Calvary Blue joins the color palette for the SE Hybrid, XSE Hybrid, and TRD Off-Road trims.

Inside, all trims benefit from LED interior lighting and a locking glove box. Higher trims get illuminated switches, and the Limited has an eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat.

The RAV4 will continue to use a 2.5-liter inline-four engine, either in 203-horsepower gas-only form, or as part of a hybrid drivetrain, producing 219 combined hp. The Prime utilizes a larger-capacity battery and stronger electric motors for 302 hp.

Toyota has yet to release pricing on the 2022 RAV4. We expect only small price hikes across the board, but we’ll know for sure in about a month’s time.

