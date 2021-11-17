2023 Subaru Solterra: Quietly Off-Roading

AutoGuide.com

Subaru is one of the last manufacturers to join the Electric Vehicle party.

But the manufacturer is ensuring the brand’s first offering is a proper Subaru. For starters, it will only be available with all-wheel drive. Unlike its twin, the Toyota bZ4x, there is no front-wheel drive Solterra. That means the new electric Subaru will have two motors, one powering each axle, for a combined system output of 215 hp and 248 lb-ft. of torque. This may not sound like a lot of power, but it is a healthy increase over the similar sized Forester.

Keeping with Subaru’s go-anywhere image, the EV crossover features generous amounts of body cladding around the wheels and 8.3-inches of ground clearance. That figure isn’t too far off of the ground clearance of the company’s other crossovers and more than most of its EV competitors. If conditions really get slippery, the Solterra will also come equipped with a version of X-Mode to help aide slow-speed traction.

Inside the vehicle features Subaru’s Eyesight safety technology, a 12.3-inch center stack touch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a 360-degree camera; a first for a Subaru.

Subaru expects the range for the AWD Solterra to be up to 220 miles (350 km) per charge. That’s not too far off of the FWD Toyota bZ4x and should be ample for most day-to-day activities. Expect the Solterra to arrive in showrooms mid-way through next year.

