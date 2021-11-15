All-New Mazda CX-50 Officially Revealed

AutoGuide.com

A new compact Mazda crossover has just been introduced and it is ok if you are a bit confused.

Already on market are the CX-3, CX-30, and CX-5. So where does the all-new CX-50 fit into the market? Mazda is positing the new crossover more for the outdoor enthusiasts. It is a more off-road centered vehicle than Mazda’s other compact crossover offerings. Think of it as a competitor to the Toyota RAV4 TRD and Subaru Forester Wilderness.

To emphasize the off-road prowess of the new model, the CX-50 features punched out fenders with protective body cladding. Combined with the lower roofline, the overall stance looks more ready to tackle the trails than a CX-5. Mazda claims to design the brand’s vehicles with a higher emphasis on appealing design and emotional response, rather than just based around specifications.

Familiar Powertrains

The same engines will be available for the CX-50 as are in the current CX-5. Expect the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine to make around 187 hp and the turbocharged version of that engine to generate 250 hp on premium fuel. We’re told the vehicle will also come as a hybrid down the road.

Mazda wanted to ensure the CX-50 kept the brand’s trademark capability and responsiveness on-road, while also making sure the CX-50 doesn’t get stuck when the pavement ends. To help this, Mazda has added four Mi-Drive modes that are tailored for different driving and/or road conditions. These include normal, sport, towing, and of course off-road.

Coming Spring 2022

The CX-50 will be the first product to be built at the new Mazda/Toyota plant in Alabama. It should start to arrive at dealerships later next spring.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.