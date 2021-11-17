Hyundai Seven Concept EV is a Super-Swanky Rolling Lounge

AutoGuide.com

Wild concept previews eventual production version of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 7 EV SUV.

Hyundai has taken the wraps off its dramatic Seven concept here at the AutoMobility LA 2021. The funky all-electric lounge-on-wheels gives the world a hint at the upcoming production Ioniq 7, a larger EV SUV (or SUEV, in Hyundai’s words) set to arrive soon.

The Seven takes the neo-futurist design language of the Ioniq 5 and applies it to a much larger shape. Hyundai’s E-GMP platform allows for a long 126-inch (3,200-millimeter) wheelbase, pushing the wheels to the edges of the body. The general shape is standard SUV, with a raised ride height and bluff front end. A gently arcing roof, combined with the kink in the window line, give just the slightest hint of the Genesis GV80, a corporate cousin. A chopped tail is a dramatic statement, with a full-glass tailgate that oozes cool.

It’s when we dive into the details that the Seven really starts to stand out. That all-glass tailgate features lighting elements all the way around, and a big floating H badge right in the middle. Huge wheels are a concept car staple, but these ones include active air flaps, which deploy to reduce drag, or retract to feed cooling air towards the brakes. The complex fender flares above nod to the Tucson SUV, with a playful strip of LEDs embedded within. Count the number of squares…

Hyundai’s Parametric Pixel lighting stretches across the full width of the front end, like an even more futuristic version of the not-for-this-market Staria minivan. More lights fill up the lower bumper, providing a welcome animation as drivers approach.

Hyundai has gone in a wholly unique direction for the Seven interior. That huge wheelbase makes for lots of space, and rear-hinged second-row doors, plus the absence of a B-pillar, ensure a positively enormous access point. Hollowed-out door panels house cool ambient lighting elements and shelves, and that’s only the start.

Inside, Hyundai has built the Seven concept with future autonomous driving in mind. This is a full lounge setup, with swivelling chairs and even a curved rear bench seat. Would-be owners could customize this layout at any point, rearranging the furniture depending on mood and vehicle use. A retractable control stick ahead of the driver’s seat maximizes space there, as well. Unique appliances dot the cabin, including a built-in mini fridge and even an automated shoe-care kit.

Eschewing the EV trend of glass roofs, the Seven instead features a panoramic screen that can change the interior atmosphere. Hyundai has made a nod to the modern climate with an advanced airflow system that can isolate airflow between front and rear occupants, reducing chances of cross-contamination. On top of that, there is a built-in UVC sterilization system, that beams the interior with UVC lights after the Seven is empty.

Of course, there’s lots of eco-friendly materials inside and out, including bamboo wood and bio resin made from renewable sources. The exterior uses sustainable bio-paint as well.

To these eyes, the Seven is seriously cool, even if some of its more out-there design features are unlikely to make it to production. That’s what concept cars should be about, after all.

How much of the Seven we’ll see in the eventual production car remains to be seen. For now, you can check it out at the LA Auto Show, which opens to the public this Friday, November 19.

