Top 10 Upcoming EVs

The coming year is going to be a big one for battery electric vehicles.

Not only will more brands begin offering BEVs, but they’ll be available in a wider variety of shapes and sizes with the arrival of the industry’s first electric pickup trucks.

Here’s a look at 10 of the most highly anticipated upcoming EVs that will reach the marketplace in 2022.

2022 BMW i4 Gran Coupe

When the BMW i4 goes on sale in the spring, it will start as the eDrive40 with a single rear-mounted motor for 335 hp, while a dual-motor M50 variant will boast 536 hp and do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds – just one tenth of a second slower than today’s M4 coupe.

Both versions of the i4 will use an 81.5 kWh battery pack for up to 300 miles of driving range, and charging from 10 to 80 per cent capacity will take as little as half an hour.

2022 BMW iX

The iX xDrive50 SUV is due here in early 2022 with a 111.5-kWh battery promising 300 miles (about 480 km) of driving range and 516 hp from a dual-motor drive system.

Inside, the iX’s large display runs BMW’s iDrive 8; other standard tech includes collision mitigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

The Cadillac Lyriq, the first-ever BEV from the quintessential American luxury brand, will arrive at dealers in early 2022. It will be built around a 100-kWh battery good for 340 hp and 300 miles of range. DC fast charging will add 76 miles of range in 10 minutes.

A 33-inch LED display will dominate the Lyriq’s cabin, and GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assist system will be available.

2022 Fisker Ocean

Fisker will return late next year with the Ocean, a compact luxury crossover the company says will be priced well under US$40,000.

Not many details have come out in advance of the car’s official debut at the 2021 LA Auto Show. However, expect this handsome (if unoriginal looking) small utility to go at least 250 miles (about 400 km) on a charge of its battery. Fisker has partnered with Austria’s Magna for the Ocean’s running gear.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Watch for Ford to make a big splash in the electric pickup segment when it launches the F-150 Lightning early next year with up to 563 hp and 300 miles of range, 10,000 pounds of towing capacity, and a 2,000-pound payload limit. With no gas engine, there’s 14.1 cubic feet of cargo space under the “hood.”

You’ll be able to charge the Lightning from 15 to 80 per cent capacity in 44 minutes, and if the electricity goes out, a fully charged Lightning battery will power your house for up to three days.

2023 Genesis GV60

Next year, South Korea’s Genesis brand will roll the all-electric GV60 into showrooms as its third SUV model.

The GV60 will be Genesis’s first vehicle to use the Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated BEV platform. It can be had with a single-motor setup, producing 225 hp, or all-wheel drive that boosts that figure to 314 hp. There is also a performance variant that uses the same AWD setup, but with an uprated front motor, boosting power to 429 hp. Range will be between 229 and 280 miles depending on model.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai’s follow-up to the Ioniq 5 electric crossover will be the Ioniq 6 sedan, whose design will be inspired by the Prophecy concept revealed in September at the Munich auto show.

We don’t know many details yet, but since it will likely use the same platform as the recently launched Ioniq 5, you can expect rear- and all-wheel drivetrains, around 300 hp, and the ability to power small household items.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE

In mid-2022, Mercedes-Benz will begin expanding its line of battery electric vehicles with the EQE 350 4Matic mid-size sedan.

Conceived as a BEV alternative to the E-Class sedan, the EQE will slot in below the full-size EQS that went on sale in late 2021. At its launch, the EQE 350 4Matic will have a dual-motor all-wheel drivetrain with 288 hp from a 90 kWh battery, which Benz says will charge in 32 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger.

Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X

In 2022, Subaru and Toyota will launch a pair of compact electric crossovers sharing a dedicated battery-powered vehicle platform. Subaru’s version will be called the Solterra; Toyota hasn’t named its model yet, but it will look a lot like the bZ4X concept the company unveiled in spring 2021.

Neither automaker has revealed any specs about their forthcoming BEVs, but we expect both will be similar in size to the Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4 and promise about 250 miles (400 km) of driving range.

2023 Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the company’s Cybertruck pickup in late 2019, saying at the time that it would reach the marketplace in about two years. Now it looks as though the futuristic truck will go into production in late 2022.

Among Tesla’s bold performance claims is a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, more than 500 miles (about 800 km) of driving range, and 0-60 mph acceleration in less than three seconds. Meanwhile, air suspension will allow for up to 16 inches of ground clearance.

