2023 Toyota bZ4x EV Officially Revealed

Toyota is getting serious about fully electric vehicles.

With the introduction of the 2023 bZ4x, thus begins the brand’s full-court press into the electric vehicle market. Toyota plans to have no fewer than 15 full EVs on sale by 2025. The company’s first entry is a compact crossover that can be equipped with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. When powering just the front wheels, Toyota claims the vehicle will have a range of up to 250 miles (400 km).

But whereas the front-wheel drive version is powered a 150 kW (201 hp) electric motor, the all-wheel drive model gets a pair of 80 kW (107 hp) motors, one up front and one in the rear, for a total system output of 160 kW (215 hp). There is no word on range for all-wheel drive models at this time. But Toyota is serious about giving the vehicle some off-road ability and equips the bZ4x with X-Mode.

That technology may sound familiar, if out of place, in a Toyota. That is because X-Mode is a Subaru speciality and guess which manufacturer is producing a twin to the bZ4x? That’s right, Subaru with Solterra.

Of course, being a modern EV, the bZ4x is stuffed full of the latest technologies like Toyota’s Safety Sense package, full Drive Connect in-car telematics, and a digital dashboard with a massive centre stack screen. The vehicle will be built along side its sibling, the Subaru Solterra, and will go on sale in the middle of 2022.

