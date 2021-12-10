2022 Hyundai Tucson Gains Rugged-Looking XRT Trim

AutoGuide.com

Tucson gets ready for the dirt; package isn’t compatible with hybrid models.

Hyundai is expanding its XRT family of models. The Korean automaker this week debuted the Tucson XRT, which adds more rugged styling cues to the brand’s impressive compact crossover. It follows on from the Santa Fe XRT that debuted earlier this year.

Like its slightly larger sibling, the Tucson XRT is an aesthetics-only upgrade, itself based on the SEL with Convenience Package. There are unique lower bumper designs front and rear, plus extended plastic cladding along the sides of the crossover. The XRT also gets its own unique set of black 19-inch wheels, to go with the black trim pieces, roof rails, and tow hitch. The interior is black, as well. Say goodbye to the sunroof, however.

Sitting behind that unique grille is Hyundai’s trusty 2.5-liter inline-four engine. The XRT will only come with this engine: the hybrid and plug-in hybrid models go without. Interested parties will still be able to spec either front- or all-wheel drive, however.

Pricing for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT starts from $32,625 for the front-drive model, including destination. Opting for AWD bumps that figure to $34,125. That represents a $2,150 increase over the regular Tucson SEL with the Convenience Package. The XRT will begin trickling into dealers soon.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.