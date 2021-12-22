AutoGuide.com

Low priced cars are stuck with the stigma of being boring, snooze-mobiles. But this isn’t always the case. Just because a vehicle has a low MSRP doesn’t necessarily mean it’s no fun.

Some inexpensive cars are stuffed full of personality. Whether it’s an entertaining driving experience, impressive capabilities, or the overall vehicle design, they are capable of producing big smiles for not a lot of dollars. We have gathered 10 such examples below from across the automotive spectrum. We did set a hard cap of $25,000 for our selections, so a few low priced fun vehicles just missed out on our list like the Honda Civic Si, Ford Mustang, and Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Take a look below and let us know what are your favorite affordable cars that aren’t boring.

Kia Forte

Trim: GT Manual

Price: $24,490 USD ($29,995 CAD – GT Limited)

What Makes It Fun: The Kia Forte is just another ho-hum compact car, unless the GT trim is selected. This unlocks a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that produces 201 hp. It comes equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission that sends power to the front wheels. More than just a power upgrade, the GT Manual also benefits from an upgraded multi-link rear suspension, larger brakes, and 18-inch wheels wearing sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires. There is a standard sports exhaust as well that adds just enough snarl to enhance the driving experience.

Maybe it is not the most engaging sport compact car, but the Kia Forte GT Manual is a lot a fun for the money. And if a manual transmission is not preferred, there is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission standard on the GT trim, which is actually less money but missing some of the standard content that comes with the GT Manual.

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Trim: SE

Price: $23,990 USD ($38,499 CAD – Preferred AWD)

What Makes It Fun: Just look at this compact truck. It oozes personality. It should come equipped with a pair of surfboards in the bed and a free relocation program to the California coast. Pickup trucks don’t have to look boring and the Hyundai Santa Cruz proves it. Even with the base SE model, the truck features show car styling and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Power comes from a 191 hp four-cylinder which isn’t all that thrilling, and although there is a 281 hp turbocharged engine, it comes in the SEL trim which adds nearly $12,000 to the price of the entry level SE. And while we are delivering a bit of bad news, Canadians do not get the more affordable versions of the Santa Cruz – it is turbocharged and all-wheel drive only north of the border.

Still, this is a smile inducing vehicle and can make anyone feel young and cool again. Even us at AutoGuide.

Chevrolet Camaro

Trim: 1LS

Price: $25,000 USD ($29,598 CAD – 1LS)

What Makes It Fun: If we have to explain why the Chevrolet Camaro is fun, then maybe it’s not the right kind of car for you. Just meeting our $25,000 cap, the base 1LS Camaro offers plenty of grin-inducing excitement. The rear-wheel drive coupe comes equipped with a six-speed manual transmission and a 275 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine. With 295 lb-ft of torque available, the Camaro will still be able to perform every muscle car’s right of passage – glorious burnouts.

And the Camaro even comes with other performance goods at this price like a limited slip rear differential, selectable drive modes, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Of course there are more engine options, including a V6 that can still be had for under $30,000 USD and a choice of V8s that start at a price of $35,195 USD.

Mazda6

Trim: Sport

Price: $24,475 USD ($27,850 CAD – GS)

What Makes It Fun: Transitioning to the world of practicality is one of the more engaging mid-size sedans on the market. The Mazda6 may be getting a bit old, but it is still a great looking sedan that is more entertaining to drive than the sum of its parts. The 187 hp engine feels more responsive and the chassis more willing to play than a sedan designed to comfortably transport five passengers should.

The car also makes one never feel like they settled for a stripped-out basic car, even with the entry level Sport trim. Standard is Mazda’s adaptive cruise control, LED auto-leveling headlights, dual-zone climate control, and push button start. There is Mazda’s turbocharged 250 hp engine available, but like the Santa Cruz, it pushes the price of the vehicle significantly out of the affordability realm for the purposes of our list.

Hyundai Elantra

Trim: N Line

Price: $24,250 USD ($27,699 CAD – N Line)

What Makes It Fun: A corporate twin to the Kia Forte GT Manual, the Elantra N Line offers a lot of the same fun as its sibling. It comes with the 201 hp turbocharged engine, six-speed manual, and sticky summer tires for a few hundred dollars less. It too is available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, but unlike the Kia, it cannot be separated from some of the performance upgrades, which pushes the price just over the $25,000 mark.

The car comes well equipped and is quite entertaining while also being practical and relatively efficient. As confusing as it is, the Elantra N Line should not be mistaken with the much more expensive Elantra N, the latter of which includes a 276 hp engine and more chassis performance upgrades.

Subaru Crosstrek

Trim: Premium

Price: $23,595 USD ($26,595 CAD – Touring)

What Makes It Fun: Switching gears completely, we have the Subaru Crosstrek. A compact crossover with a mere 152 hp may not sound like fun, but it’s all about how it’s used. As one of the few all-wheel drive SUVs on the market available with a manual transmission, the six-speed manual locks power distribution 50/50 front to rear. This can induce a lot of fun in loose surface conditions, making those snowing morning commutes a lot more entertaining. With 8.7-inches of ground clearance, it is also well suited for moderate off-roading, trail riding, or just blowing through snowbanks.

We recommend stepping up to the Premium trim as it includes some features that will make winter shenanigans driving more convenient, like fog lights, a windshield wiper de-icer, and heated seats. Although a more powerful engine is available in the Sport trim, it cannot be paired to a six-speed manual transmission and it puts the price point above $25,000.

MINI Cooper Hardtop 2 Door

Trim: Classic

Price: $22,900 USD ($24,490 CAD)

What Makes It Fun: The MINI Cooper Hardtop 2 Door is one of the few cars that looks just as fun as it it is to drive. With instantly recognizable styling, the base Cooper comes with a 134 hp turbocharged three-cylinder engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission. That may not sound like a lot of power, but with 162 lb-ft of torque and a curb weight of just 2,711 lbs, the car is still goes from 0 to 60 mph in about 7.6 seconds. But MINI’s aren’t about straight line speed, they are all about handling. Here, even in base form, the Cooper is still a blast to drive with quick responses and a small footprint that just loves to change directions at a driver’s whim.

Be careful though. The car may start at under $23,000, but it isn’t hard to balloon the Hardtop 2 Door’s price. The next trim upgrade is an additional $4,000, as is stepping up a model to the more powerful Cooper S. Any color other than grey is an extra cost option, as is a different colored roof or wheel upgrades. Just stick with the simple, option free Cooper and enjoy some affordable fun.

Kia Soul

Trim: GT-Line

Price: $22,590 USD ($25,095 CAD – EX+)

What Makes It Fun: The Kia Soul is another youthful looking car that stands out from the crowd. With its boxy styling and unique front end, there is no mistaking the Soul for any other vehicle on the road. The GT-Line adds style to the car, including fog lights, 18-inch wheels and a GT-Line appearance package. The feeling of performance is also enhanced thanks to a D-shaped steering wheel, sport tuned suspension, and 235 mm wide tires.

Does this transform the Soul into a hot hatch? No. The $27,790 Turbo model is better at accomplishing that. What the GT-Line succeeds in doing is offering a more stylish, unique alternative to the usual mundane compact segment.

Mazda3

Trim: 2.5 S Hatchback

Price: $22,750 USD ($24,450 CAD – GS Manual)

What Makes It Fun: Take everything we like about the Mazda6, and apply it to the smaller, lighter Mazda3 Hatchback. Yes, that even includes the 2.5-liter engine, making 186 hp. The Mazda3 has long been regarded as one of the more fun to drive compact cars and the latest model is no exception. It’s also a gorgeous looking hatchback, even if some of the styling sacrifices practicality.

A manual transmission is available with the 2.5-liter engine, but inexplicably in the United States, it is only with the more expensive Premium trim. Canadians are more lucky, getting the choice of the manual in all 2.5-liter trims.

Like the Mazda6, the 250 hp turbocharged engine is offered, paired with all-wheel drive in this case, at a price in excess of $31,000. But for an affordable car that isn’t boring, stick with the base Mazda3 that delivers a fun hatchback at a reasonable price.

Ford Maverick

Trim: XL 2.0T AWD

Price: $23,300 ($28,400)

What Makes It Fun: A second truck on this list may seem excessive, but the Ford Maverick is fun for completely different reasons than the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Looking like a mundane pickup wearing steel wheels, the Maverick has a secret lying under its sheetmetal – a 250 hp turbocharged engine sending power to all four wheels. Yes, for $23,300 it is possible to perform nearly any automotive task with surprising authority. Hauling a bed full of dirt? Check. Transporting a cabin full of passengers? Of course. Heading through a sketchy dirt road? Let’s go. Hitting up your local autocross? well…it probably won’t lose.

If all-wheel drive isn’t needed, the turbocharged Maverick can be had with front-wheel drive, lowering the curb weight and reducing the starting price to just $21,080. The power, utility, and price ratio of the Maverick is hard to beat.

