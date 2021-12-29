Affordable Sports Cars: 10 Great Choices

AutoGuide.com

Performance for the masses. That’s the mantra of affordable sports cars. These may not be the lowest priced performance machines on the market, but they offer a bang for the buck ratio that is hard to match.

They are the sports cars that prioritize performance above all else. Their singular mission is to deliver a faster and/or more rewarding driving experience than anything else in their price range.

Below we have gathered 10 vehicles that fit the criteria of Affordable Sports Cars. Not everyone’s definition of affordable is the same, but we discuss each car’s merits in this regard. Sedans, coupes, hatchbacks and roadsters, there is a little something for everyone. High horsepower, razor sharp responses, or unflappable grip – whatever your taste, this list has you covered.

Subaru BRZ / Toyota GR86

First up is an obvious answer, the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ twins. All new for 2022, the small sports coupes have improved in just about every way possible. More power, better handling, a nicer interior and arguable better styling. Despite the complete overhaul, that fun-to-drive feeling has remained, with a connection between driver and car that is hard to find at any price. The fact these two start well under $30,000 is just a bonus.

Any trim of either car is a great choice as even the automatic offers a fun driving experience and makes the car more accessible to a larger group of buyers. Our recommendation though is either the BRZ Limited or the Toyota GR86 Premium as both come with the stickier summer tires.

The Ones to Get:

Subaru BRZ Limited ($30,495 USD / $32,495 CAD)

Toyota GR86 Premium ($30,300 USD / $34,490 CAD)

Ford Mustang

Not a real shock to see the Ford Mustang on our list as its been doing the affordable sports car thing for almost 60 years. But, there may have never been more choice than now when it comes to legitimate performance options. Depending on budget, there’s several different choices that offer a lot of performance for the money. The base Mustang starts with a 310 hp turbocharged engine and builds from there, offering variants with 330 hp, 460 hp, 480 hp , and even 760 hp. Depending on trim level, there are various engine, handling and other performance upgrades.

The Ecoboost starts at just $27,205, which is a bargain for the performance. But it’s worth adding the Performance Package and the Handling Package if the car will be a weekend track toy. If V8 grunt and burnouts are the priority, the GT starts around the same price as the loaded up Ecoboost and includes a 460 hp V8 engine. There is a handling package available on the GT trim level, but it is worth stepping up a few thousand dollars more for the better all-around Mustang MACH 1.

The Ones to Get:

Ford Mustang EcoBoost w/ Handling and Performance Packages ($37,550 USD / $42,985 CAD)

Ford Mustang GT ($36,285 USD / $41,780 CAD)

Ford Mustang MACH 1 ($53,400 / $66,055 CAD)

Chevrolet Camaro

The Mustang’s lifelong foe, the Chevrolet Camaro, offers much of the same sports car value. Starting at just $25,000, the Camaro undercuts the Mustang but comes with a less powerful 275 hp engine. From there, power increases to 335 hp, 455 hp, and 650 hp. Depending on budget, there are plenty of great performance options.

Although the entry level car does offer a lot of performance for the money, it’s better to spend an extra $2,000 and get the more powerful, better equipped 1LT V6. Unfortunately, Chevrolet has killed off the availability of the track-focused 1LE package for the four-cylinder and V6 engines. So serious track buyers will want to look at the 1SS with the 1LE track package which is still a lot of car for the money. If it’s more of a supercar killer for half the price you’re after, there is also the 650 hp ZL1 with the 1LE extreme track package that should handily embarrass a lot of pricey machinery around the local track.

The Ones to Get:

Chevrolet Camaro 1LT V6 ($27,095 USD / $32,058 CAD)

Chevrolet Camaro 1SS w/ 1LE Track Performance Package ($44,500 USD / $53,693 CAD)

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 w/ 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package ($70,500 USD / $80,493 CAD)

Hyundai N Cars

But not everyone is looking for a rear-wheel drive sports car. Some need a dose of practicality along with unbridled performance. For that there is a trio of Hyundai N sport compact cars. Yes, you read that right, not one, but a trio. Who would have thought that in 2022 the leader of the performance front-wheel drive brigade would be Hyundai?

The most sensible of the triplets is the Elantra N, which is the first serious performance model in the sedan’s history. Power comes from a 276 hp turbocharged engine that can be paired to a rev-matching six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. The car is stuffed full of other performance goodies like an eLSD, launch control, an electronically controlled suspension, and of huge brakes.

Those in the market for all of the same performance goodies strapped to a more unusual suspect can choose between the subcompact Kona N crossover and the funky asymmetrical Veloster N hatchback.

The Ones to Get:

Hyundai Veloster N ($32,500 USD / $37,799 CAD)

Hyundai Kona N ($34,200 USD)

Hyundai Elantra N ($31,900 USD)

Mazda MX-5 Miata

If any practicality in a sports car is not needed, there is the Mazda MX-5 Miata. The cheapest roadster on the market, the MX-5 continues to offer big fun in a tiny package. It is one of the best cars at connecting a driver to the machine. There is a feeling one gets behind the wheel of a Miata that very few cars are able to replicate. And to improve on this winning formula, power was significantly increased a few years ago to 181 hp, making the superbly handling Mazda quicker in a straight line.

It can be had as a traditional soft top convertible or with the optional hardtop in the RF model. Regardless of which top is selected, we recommend getting the Club trim level with the optional Brembo, BBS, Recaro package. As the name suggests, it replaces the front seats with a pair from Recaro, installs Brembo brakes up front, and replaces the wheels with a set from BBS.

The Ones to Get:

Mazda MX-5 Miata Club w/ Brembo, BBS, Recaro package ($34,760 USD / $41,600 CAD)

Mazda MX-5 Miata Club RF w/ Brembo, BBS, Recaro package ($37,715 USD / $44,900 CAD)

Toyota GR Supra

At first glance, the Toyota Supra may seem out of place on this list. Doesn’t the base 2.0 trim have just a 255 hp engine and start at over $43,000? But with the Supra, it’s a case of the cliched more-than-the-sum-of-its-parts. And more importantly, it’s playing in a segment of one. Until the new Nissan Z arrives, there are no other two-door, purpose built rear-wheel drive sports cars available with its performance at its price point. The Miata/GR86/BRZ are too slow, and the Camaro/Mustang/Challenger are both too big and different categories altogether.

Currently, there are four trims levels of the Supra available. If having a Supra is a must at the lowest price possible, we recommend the base 2.0. Even with the turbocharged four-cylinder it is still a stylish, quick car. But if it’s true performance you’re after, we say choose the 3.0 Premium. It is only a $3,000 step up from the 3.0 and includes better seats, a better sound system, and most importantly, better brakes.

The Ones to Get:

Toyota Supra 2.0 ($43,190 USD / $56,510 CAD)

Toyota Supra 3.0 Premium ($54,690 USD / $67,820 CAD)

Chevrolet Corvette

Can a $62,195 car be considered affordable? It can if it is the Chevrolet Corvette. All-new last year, everyone has been made fully aware that the Corvette went mid-engine. Always a lower-priced performance alternative to exotic cars, by placing the engine behind the driver, yet keeping the price in check, the Corvette has become even more of a near supercar bargain. Standard is a 490 hp V8 engine that sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Any version of the Corvette is a great performer, but to seriously up the performance capability, it is worth opting for the Z51 performance package. It adds upgrades to the suspension, brakes, tires, drivetrain, and exhaust. The best part is that it can be added to any trim level of the Corvette, even the entry 1LT.

The Ones to Get:

Chevrolet Corvette 1LT w/ Z51 Package ($67,245 USD / $78,493 CAD)

Dodge Charger / Challenger

Just looking for unbridled, tire annihilating horsepower? The big Mopar muscle cars should do the trick. The Dodge Charger and Challenger have an old school American muscle car charm that is hard to refuse. They’re flashy, loud, and yet, surprisingly civilized. These are not muscle cars form 50 years ago. They are as at home on the drag strip as they are commuting through the daily grind. Corners don’t scare these Dodges either, even if neither is exactly a svelte featherweight.

Although both cars come with a V6 engine as standard equipment, it is the three V8s that really make things interesting. It starts with a 375 HP 5.7-liter V8, but we suggest skipping it and scraping together a few more pennies to try to get the Challenger R/T Scat Pack or Charger Scat Pack. Both come with a 485 HP 6.4-liter V8 and all the proper go-fast goodies. Or, if you want something more ludicrous, there are the Hellcat models that begin at just $61,850 and include a 707 hp supercharged V8 engine.

The Ones to Get:

Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack ($42,225 USD / $54,465 CAD)

Dodge Charger Scat Pack ($42,800 USD / $54,965 CAD)

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat ($61,850 USD / $79,215 CAD)

Subaru WRX / WRX STI

The Subaru WRX and WRX STI are two different takes on a rally-bred, all-wheel drive performance sedan. First, there is the regular WRX which features a 268-hp turbocharged engine that can be paired to a six-speed manual transmission or an automatic. It is the more mild of the two and a blend between an all-out sport compact and sensible sedan. The WRX STI is more hardcore, with a larger, 310 hp engine than can only be coupled to a six-speed manual transmission with a driver controlled center differential. The WRX STI rides stiffer, is more responsive, and a bigger grin inducer. It is also a lot harder to live with day-to-day.

If choosing a WRX, the base model only lacks the larger 18-inch wheels, so it truly is a performance bargain and we recommend it, of course with the six-speed manual transmission. If selecting a WRX STI, might as well go all the way up to the Limited trim level to receive the 19-inch wheels, Recaro front seats, and the option to exclude the giant rear wing if it’s not your thing.

The Ones to Get:

Subaru WRX ($27,495 USD / $29,995 CAD)

Subaru WRX STI Limited ($41,945 USD / $47,895 CAD)

Volkswagen Golf R

If the idea of the WRX STI is intriguing, but a hatchback with a little bit more refinement is preferred, there is the Volkswagen Golf R. All new this year, the Golf R has increased power and all-around performance. Now with 315 hp, the all-wheel drive super Golf also features adaptive chassis control, 19-inch wheels, and selectable drive modes as standard equipment. The car can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic. Usually we are all about the manual transmission, but here it is a hard choice as Volkswagen’s DSG is one of the better dual clutch units on the market.

There is little choice when it comes to the Golf R as the only options are the choice of transmission and three exterior paint colors. We like this refreshing approach, especially when pricing is nearly the same as the fully loaded Subaru WRX STI.

The Ones to Get:

Golf R ($43,645 USD / $44,995 CAD)

