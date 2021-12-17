AutoGuide.com

Choosing a sensible sedan shouldn’t constitute sacrificing all-weather capability. A preference for an affordable car with four-doors and a proper trunk doesn’t exclude the need for maximum traction.

Thankfully, automobile manufacturers have been listening. There are now plenty of all-wheel drive mainstream sedans on the market, and they’re not just Subaru’s (although the company is well represented). More and more manufacturers have begun equipping sedans with AWD, and some of the brands may surprise you.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Cheap AWD Cars and Crossovers

Best of all for consumers, everything from compacts to traditional full-size sedans are now available with all-wheel drive. Here now are the 10 best AWD sedans on a budget.

Toyota Camry

To expand on the Toyota Camry’s already dominate sales figures, the mid-size sedan adopted all-wheel drive for the 2020 model year. Available even in the base LE trim level, an all-wheel drive Camry starts at $26,695 USD ($31,450 CAD). Toyota offers AWD on any of the Camry’s four-cylinder engine trim levels, but it unfortunately cannot be included with either the hybrid powertrain or the V6. At least the four-cylinder is a strong engine generating 203 hp, paired to a an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Loading …

Nissan Altima

Barley beating the Toyota Camry to market, the redesigned Nissan Altima has been available with AWD for the past three years. It too only offers all-wheel drive with the entry level engine, a 2.5-liter unit that makes 182 hp (188 hp with front-wheel drive). Unlike the Camry, the Altima cannot have all-wheel drive paired to the entry level trims, but the SV AWD begins at a price of $26,950 USD ($30,098 CAD) – nearly the same as the entry level AWD Camry. In total, Nissan offers all-wheel drive on five trim levels of the Altima.

Loading …

Kia K5

Rounding out the list of new-comer mid-size sedans offering all-wheel drive is the Kia K5. All-new for the 2021 model year, it offers all-wheel drive on two trim levels, the LXS and the GT-Line. Both include a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine making 180 hp paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The LXS starts at a price of $26,490 USD ($29,595 CAD), putting it right in line with the Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima. Surprisingly, the K5 is available with all-wheel drive while its corporate sibling, the Hyundai Sonata is not.

Loading …

Subaru Legacy

The Subaru Legacy is the ubiquitous all-wheel sedan. Having been on sale since 1989, the Legacy has always been available with AWD, and has only come that way for the past two decades. It’s the lowest price mid-size sedan to offer all-wheel drive, starting at a price of $22,995 USD ($26, 795 CAD). The Subie is the only car in its class to have all-wheel drive as standard, paired to a 182 hp four-cylinder engine. If that’s not enough, unlike its competitors, the Legacy offers AWD with an upgraded engine, a 260 hp turbocharged unit in Legacy XT (GT in Canada). Both engines come paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission.

Loading …

Dodge Charger / Chrysler 300

If something a little larger is desired, there are the twins from Mopar. Despite the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 having been around since George W. Bush was in office, the cars have steadily been updated and improved. For the 2012 model year, optional all-wheel drive was added, greatly improve the all-weather capability of these large rear-wheel drive-based sedans.

SEE ALSO: Top 15 Best AWD Sports Cars

It is available on the entry level Charger SXT ($34,725 USD or $45,165 CAD) and Chrysler 300 Touring ($34,625 USD or $46,965 CAD). Power bumps up to 300 hp when selecting all-wheel drive which is more than enough to motivate these large four-doors. Sadly, the optional HEMI V8 is no longer available with AWD.

Loading …

Subaru Impreza

On the smaller side of the sedan world there is the compact Subaru Impreza. It is the cheapest way to get all-wheel drive on a sedan, starting at a price of just $18,795 USD ($22,995 CAD). Powered by a 152 HP 2.0-liter engine, the Impreza is also designed to be highly efficient for an all-wheel drive vehicle, with official fuel consumption ratings of 36 MPG (8.3 L/100 km) city and 28 MPG (6.4 L/100 km) highway.

Besides holding the title of most affordable AWD sedan, it is also the only vehicle (along with its WRX bigger brother) to be available with all-wheel drive paired to a manual transmission. Granted, it is an unrefined, antiquated five-speed manual in this case, but at least there is still the option for those that like to row their own gears.

Loading …

Subaru WRX

If a relatively affordable all-wheel drive compact performance sedan is what is required, there’s the Subaru WRX. All-new for the 2022 model year, the WRX continues the rally-bred car’s tradition and features a new 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four engine making 271 hp. It continues to be offered with either a six-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission, both of which of course power all four wheels. Pricing for the new car is yet to announced, but we expect it to be incrementally higher than the previous generation model’s base price of $27,495 USD ($29,995 CAD)

Loading …

Mazda3

Subaru is not alone in offering a compact sedan with all-wheel drive as it is now also available on the latest Mazda3. Unlike the Impreza, the Mazda3 does not offer all-wheel drive with the base engine or entry level trim package. To acquire AWD, the Preferred trim is required at a starting price of $26,150 USD ($26,750 CAD). This does include a more powerful 186 hp engine though, and the Mazda isn’t just targeting the Impreza. The WRX is also firmly in the car’s crosshairs as the available 250 hp turbocharged engine comes standard with all-wheel drive. Sadly though, no manual transmission is available on any AWD Mazda3.

Loading …

Audi A3

It is possible to get a luxury all-wheel drive sedan and not break the bank. Audi has a rich history with AWD vehicles and the brand continues that tradition to this day. The small A3 sedan comes standard with front-wheel drive, but for an additional $2,000, quattro AWD can be added to any trim level. That puts the A3 Premium quattro S tronic at a starting price of $35,900 USD ($38,900 CAD).

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Hybrids with AWD

Power comes from a 201 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There are more potent versions of the baby Audi, including the 401 hp RS 3, but that model is firmly outside of the Best AWD Sedans on a Budget realm.

Loading …

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Audi isn’t alone in building a small all-wheel drive luxury sedan, it is an area that both BMW and Mercedes-Benz also occupy. Although the similar BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupe is slightly more expensive, the Mercedes-Benz A 220 4Matic mirrors the Audi A3 on paper, offering all-wheel drive, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic for a price of $35,950 USD ($39,500 CAD). Like the A3, there are much more powerful, and much more expensive, all-wheel drive versions of the A-Class.

Loading …

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.