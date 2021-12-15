Boxy Cars: Top 10 Vehicles That Are Hip To Be Square

AutoGuide.com

Aerodynamics and square shapes do not get along. A flat surface does not cut through the air with great efficiency.

In the great quest for improved efficiency, it’s a simple principle that influences the design of nearly every plane, train and automobile. Smooth, wind sculpted surfaces are the name of the game today, minimizing drag and maximizing performance.

Remember back in the 1980s when nearly every car and SUV sold was a box on wheels? That mostly ended in the 1990s when a new era of curved sheetmetal and aerodynamic understanding came into existence.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Most Unique Looking Everyday Cars

But sometimes, a motorized vehicle defies that convention. Something that is proud of its sharp, 90-degree creases and flat panels. These are the Boxy Cars and we’ve gathered ten examples still on sale today.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Starting off our list is the boxiest passenger vehicle available in North America, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Tracing its roots back to the 1970s, this SUV is a holdover design that rarely gets updated. The first generation G-Wagen lasted from 1979 until 1992. It was then replaced by an all-new model that looked nearly identical to the old SUV. This second generation G-Class would last in production until 2018. Yup, in nearly 30 years, there were a total of two generations of G-Class.

The newest generation is a wee bit more rounded in the frontend, but still features the trademark slab-side styling. It can be had with a pair of V8 engines, a 416 hp unit or the fire-breathing 577 hp one found in the AMG. Like its boxy styling, the G-Class has never lost its off-road capabilities. Although with a six-digit price tag, don’t expect many to be punished through a sketchy stretch of trail.

Loading …

Jeep Wrangler At the more affordable end of the square off-road SUV spectrum is the Jeep Wrangler. Like the G-Class, the Wrangler has been in production for a long time; much longer actually with roots dating back to World War II. Through its various forms and names, this Jeep has always worn instantly recognizable sheetmetal. Even if the hood does round down to the pronounced fender flares, the SUV is a flat sided box from the windshield rearward. All-new for 2018, the Wrangler can be had with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a V6 or even a 470 hp V8 engine. Oh, and don’t forget that Jeep also offers a plug-in hybrid version. Of course, little on the market can keep up with a Wrangler when it comes to serious off-roading. Loading …

Ford Bronco / Bronco Sport

Whereas the Wrangler has continued in production for several decades, the Ford Bronco is back after a long hiatus. Originally conceived in the 1960s, the Bronco was a boxy off-road SUV right up until its demise in 1996. But last year the fabled nameplate returned, designed to take Jeep’s iconic off-roader head-on. Available as two-door or a four-door, the Bronco features flat surfaces a plenty, especially when equipped with the removable hardtop.

Complementing this rugged off-road SUV is the smaller Bronco Sport. Taking many styling cues from its bigger brother, the Bronco Sport is slightly more rounded overall. But when compared to the rest of the compact crossover market, it looks positively boxy side-by-side with the Nissan Rogue, Honda CR-V or Hyundai Tucson.

Loading …

Land Rover Defender

Finishing off the historically rich nameplates with off-road pedigree is the Land Rover Defender. Although the actual name Defender merely dates back to the early 1980s, this vehicle’s lineage goes back decades earlier. While North Americans were falling in love with the capabilities of Jeeps, the rest of the world knew the mountain-goat-like prowess of the Land Rover.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Cheaper Alternatives to More Expensive Cars

The latest Defender is still available in two-wheelbases, with two or four doors respectively, and features very blocky styling. Land Rover did not tame the SUVs off-road ability and now gives consumers the choice of three engines, including a brawny 518 hp V8.

Loading …

Chrysler 300

As mentioned earlier, there was a time when the only rounded surfaces on a sedan were the wheels and tires. The Chrysler 300 is the closest we have to the literal three-box design of yesteryear. With a somewhat flat front, hood, trunk, and rear, this car minimizes the sloping fastback styling present in the majority of sedans today. It’s a modern take on the traditional American sedan.

And being traditionally American, it comes standard with rear-wheel drive and is available with a V8 engine. But if something more modern and efficient is desired, there is the standard V6 engine that can be paired to the optional all-wheel drive system.

Loading …

GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe / Suburban

Not all squared-shaped SUVs need to be off-road specialists. Some are just large, people hauling, tow rigs. When an SUV gets to a certain size it is all about business, and maximizing interior space takes precedent over style. Any of the large SUVs could have made this list, like the Ford Expedition, Jeep Wagoneer, Nissan Armada, or Toyota Sequoia. But we stuck with the original big, boxy SUVs from General Motors.

The modern Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, as well as the GMC Yukon, continue to fill the niche for those needing to carry several people and do heavier towing. To help with this task, GM has reintroduced a diesel engine option on these SUVs for this generation, generating 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Loading …

Rivian R1S

Seeing an all-electric vehicle on a list about boxy cars may seem out of place. But the Rivian R1S proves our point that large SUVs can’t escape the need to be practical over stylish. Ready for delivery early next year, the R1S is a three row SUV powered by four electric motors that make a combined 700 hp. This should be good enough to get the big, squared-off SUV from 0 to 60 mph in about three seconds flat.

But the R1S is not planned to be a one trick pony. It will also be capable of towing upwards of 7,700 lbs. and perform fairly serious off-roading with standard A/T tires and up to 14.9-inches of ground clearance.

Jeep Renegade

The Wrangler isn’t the only boxy Jeep, there is also the Renegade. The subcompact crossover takes some styling cues from its bigger brothers, making it easily recognizable as a Jeep. But overall, the designers succeeded in give it a unique exterior and its own character. The vehicle isn’t overly boxy when closely examined, it’s the subtle styling elements that make it appear more square than it really is.

Although it may not be a hardcore trail crawler, there still is a Trailhawk edition of the Renegade, allowing it to travel further off road than most of its competitors. Power comes from a choice of four-cylinder engines, one turbocharged and the other naturally aspirated.

Loading …

Kia Soul

The Kia Soul is one of the hardest vehicles to classify. It is not really a crossover as it lacks optional all-wheel drive and the usual SUV-like stance. It’s not a hatchback as it is too tall and sits too high off the ground. What we can classify it as though is a boxy vehicle. With slab sides, a flat hatch, and squared-off roof, the Soul is one of the funkier looking cars on sale today. The low headlights with eyebrow-like daytime running lights give it a unique front fascia, even if it not everyone’s cup of tea.

The Soul can also be a rather quick box-on-wheels thanks to the optional 201 hp turbocharged engine option.

Loading …

Toyota 4Runner

Probably the least boxy looking vehicle on this list, we finish it up with the Toyota 4Runner. It does feature several flat surfaces, including the roof, but has a bit more rear hatch angle and sloping hood line than others on our list. We do give it bonus points for having squared off wheel arches though.

The 4Runner continues to be one of the more capable mid-size SUVs, straddling the line between hardcore off-roader and highway cruiser. It’s a body-on-frame survivor, having been on sale in its current form since the 2010 model year.

Loading …

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.