Lexus Aims to be Fully Electric by 2030 in North America

AutoGuide.com

Lexus has made the announcement that 100% of its vehicle sales in North America would come from battery electric vehicles (BEV) by 2030.

The goal is to have 1 million BEV sales worldwide by that time and eventually only sell BEVs globally by 2035. It sounds like an ambitious plan for a brand that currently does not sell a single BEV. But Lexus has laid out an overview of the manufacturer’s strategy.

SEE ALSO: Toyota bZ All Electric Lineup Previewed

First up will be the RZ, Lexus’ first dedicated battery-driven EV. No details on the vehicle have been given at this time other than it is coming along with the concept car presented last night. In fact not many details were given about the upcoming BEV model lineup other than a few tidbits about the future BEV sports car. Lexus claims it will have a 0 to 60 mph time in the low 2-seconds and a driving range of 700 km (435 miles). The company also promised it will feature the DNA of the famed LFA supercar.

Even if details are sparse on the rest of the lineup, the concepts look good, especially the sports car and fastback sedan.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.