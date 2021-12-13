Orange Cars You Didn’t Know Came Orange

AutoGuide.com

Orange you glad that automakers still offer fun colors on their vehicles, even if it seems to be few and far between?

The days of pastel two-tone paint schemes may be ancient history and far too many cars today are a shade rather than a vibrant color. But some vehicles still have bright, vivd hues available. And it’s not just sports cars or vehicles targeted to youthful buyers. A few more unsuspecting automobiles sneak out of the factory with refreshingly bold paint choice, like these following orange cars that you may not have known are available that way. Maybe they are not your cup of orange pekoe tea, but let’s just be happy there is still choice when it comes exterior paint.

Range Rover

It might be hard to believe, but the big, uber-luxurious Land Rover Range Rover can be had in orange if one is willing to pay for the custom paint up-charge. Called Sanguinello Orange, it costs an extra $4,550 to apply to the big SUV which really isn’t that much money considering the Range Rover costs over $100,000. Will many customers purchase this color? Probably not, but anyone who does gets extra kudos from us.

Buick Encore GX

If the Range Rover is the most shocking vehicle to be offered in orange, then Buick has to be the most shocking manufacturer. On a long quest to gain a more youthful customer base, maybe it shouldn’t shock us so much that the premium compact Encore GX crossover can be finished in such a shade. Technically it is called Burnished Bronze Metallic, but it sure looks orange to our eyes. This paint option only costs $495 and makes you look 10 years younger.

Volkswagen Jetta

Maybe it’s just us, but when we think of the Volkswagen Jetta, it’s cool dark greys come to mind more than vibrant colors. The Jetta GLI does wear red very well, but we are not used to seeing any Jetta in orange. Officially called Habanero Orange, this spicy color only costs an additional $295 to apply. We think the Jetta wears it quite well and hope folks will opt for it.

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

This entry may be as much of a ‘cars you may not have known are still in production’ as it is about it being available in orange. But the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is still on sale and the brand keeps improving on this little crossover. To emphasize its bold styling, the Outlander Sport can be had in Sunshine Orange for the price of $395. Select this paint to really brighten up your day.

Nissan Altima

Nissan offers orange on a lot of the brand’s vehicles. We can see why it is included for the youthful Kicks, Rogue Sport, and Sentra. But making it also available on the Altima caught us off guard. The only mid-size mainstream sedan offered in orange, it does help the car stand out from the crowd. The paint color is officially labelled as Sunset Drift Chromaflair, which is a bit of a mouthful, and costs $395 to apply.

So Many Pickup Trucks

For whatever reason, orange is a hot color on pickup trucks right now. There are at least four pickups that can be painted that hue, and size doesn’t seem to matter. The full-size Ram 1500 can be finished in Spitfire orange while the mid-size Chevrolet Colorado had be adorned in a color simply called Crush. Ford has a pair of pickup trucks that can be optioned with orange paint; the Ranger and the Maverick. The Cyber Orange paint looks more yellow-gold than outright orange to our eyes though.

Lexus NX and UX

With the Buick Encore GX on the list, it makes sense that Lexus also offers orange on the brand’s compact crossovers, the UX and NX. Lexus is just as steadfast as Buick to lose the brand’s stodgy image, and bright, fun colors is one way to do this. Cadmium Orange is name of the color and is one of the deeper, richer hues on the market. It really does fit-in with the styling of the little Lexus siblings.

Kia Forte

Along with the Volkswagen Jetta, the Kia Forte is the only other compact sedan offered in orange. More red than other oranges, the color is officially called Fire Orange and is no cost option on a few of the car’s trim levels. We were actually surprised at how few Kia models are offered in orange since the brand’s designs are on the more adventurous side compared to other mainstream manufacturers.

Chevrolet Blazer

After the special order Range Rover, the Chevrolet Blazer is the largest SUV available in orange on our list. Cheekily called Cayenne Orange, it can be added to the vehicle for a cost of $395. Many mid-size crossovers would have a tough time pulling off this color without looking awkward, but the low-roofline, slight-headlight styling of the Blazer matches the orange well.

