Toyota bZ All Electric Lineup Previewed

Toyota was one of the first manufacturers to really embrace hybrid vehicle technology. But the manufacturer has a been a bit slower in adopting fully battery electric powered vehicles (BEV). That is all about to change.

Early this year Toyota introduced the bZ4x crossover, the company’s first BEV from the upcoming bZ series. The brand promise that more bZ vehicles would arrive and last night we were given a preview of whats to come.

bZ stands to beyond Zero, Toyota’s mantra to go beyond just making a zero emissions vehicle. The brand knows that there is no such things as a one-size-fits-all vehicle solution as people have different needs, wants, and tastes. The plan is to have a full onslaught of BEV offerings, and soon. By 2030, the plan is to have 30 different fully electric vehicles roll out between Toyota and Lexus, with annual sales around 3.5 million units for BEVs by that time.

It is a lofty goal, but one that Toyota states it is committed to achieve. To preview what is to come over the next eight or so years, a full showroom worth of electric concept cars were previewed during a world premiere event last night. Let’s take a quick look at a few of the standouts.

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV

Looking like a scaled down FJ Cruiser, we would bet good money on this concept being a hit with the current popularity of small capable SUVs.

Toyota Truck EV

Is this the next Tacoma? Would this fully replace the Tacoma? We would guess no to both answers, but having an all electric version of the Tacoma would be a great idea.

Toyota Small SU EV

Although it just came to market, we see this being the successor to the Toyota Corolla Cross. Maybe it would be a stand alone model or a specific version of the Cross in the future?

Toyota Crossover EV

Blurring the line between car and crossover, we quite like the looks of this small hatchback.

Toyota GR Sports EV

This concept has us the most excited for obvious reasons, and we know nothing about it other than that great looking design. A future BEV targa sports car on the market? Yes please.

Toyota bZ Small Crossover

There’s a good chance that North America will not get this vehicle as Toyota stated it is specifically designed for the Japanese and European markets. Too bad, it could be really economical city car.

Toyota bZ Large SUV

Could the Highlander one day transition into this mid-size, three-row BEV SUV?

Toyota bZ Compact SUV

If this is destined to be the C-HR replacement, we are all for it.

Toyota bZ SDN

This is an intriguing offering. Looking to compete with the Model 3, the SDN (sedan) could also win over potential Corolla and Camry shoppers.

Toyota Mid Box

Remember the original Scion xB? It has quite the cult following and we don’t think Toyota made this design by coincident.

