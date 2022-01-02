AutoGuide.com

Sports cars are the holy grail of automotive enjoyment. They’re machines purposely built to extract the most performance out of glass, metal, rubber, and plastic.

But sports cars on the whole are also expensive. The term ‘you have to pay to play’ is none-more apparent than when it comes to 2 seater cars designed to thrill occupants. A significant portion of them cost north of $100,000. That’s prohibitively expensive, automatically excluding the vast majority of us from ever getting the pleasure of owning one of these high-price, high-performance machines.

There is hope though. Currently, there are eight two-seater sports cars for sale in America with a starting MSRP under $100K. And one even begins at price below $27,000. So fear not moderately affordable sport car connoisseur – we’ve got you. Read on to see the eight 2 seater cars for less than 100K.

Jaguar F-Type

We start the list off with not just a two-seat car, but also arguably one of the best looking cars for under $100K as well; the Jaguar F-Type. Available as either a coupe or convertible, the car comes standard as the P450 which includes a 444 hp 5.0-liter V8 engine and rear-wheel drive. Both body styles begin in the mid-$70K range and either can have all-wheel drive added for about $10,000 more. But the potent 575 hp F-Type R breaks the $100,000 mark, excluding it from our list.

Neither an exotic car in terms of price or performance, the F-Type still offers great looks, a booming V8 soundtrack, and the ability to be an all-weather sports performer.

Price USD: $71,300

Price CAD: $87,200

Porsche 718 Boxster

The Porsche 718 Boxster and its Cayman sibling are some of the most rewarding cars to drive at any price point. The base Boxster comes equip with a 300 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that is more than capable of propelling the mid-engine roadster with authority. The Boxster S ups power by 50 hp, but also ups the price to $74,600. The most interesting model is easily the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 that features a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine making 394 hp and that classic 911-esc soundtrack. Best of all, it still begins at a price under $90K.

Like with any Porsche, there are countless options to improve the car’s performance, appearance and/or comfort. Just be careful when ticking off those boxes as it’s easy to creep up into the six-figure price point in no time.

Price USD: $62,600

Price CAD: $69,500

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

The Chevrolet Corvette has been a performance bargain over the vehicles’s past few generations and the new model continues this tradition. Calling a $60,900 car a bargain may seem disingenuous, but compared to other cars of similar performance, it is a down-right deal. The mid-engine Corvette comes equipped with a 490 hp V8 engine that sends power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Adding the Z51 Performance Package turns this Chevrolet into a real track weapon, improving the Corvette’s tires, brakes, drivetrain, and suspension. Yet, it still keeps the price well under $70K. Like the F-Type, the Corvette can be had as either a coupe or a convertible.

Price USD: $60,900

Price CAD: $70,998

Porsche 718 Cayman

The Porsche 718 Cayman is everything that makes the Boxster great, just with a fixed roof and a slightly lower price tag. Model designations follow that of the Boxster with there being a base model, a Cayman T, a Cayman S, and a Cayman GTS 4.0. There are two absolutely monster Cayman’s as well, the GT4 and the GT4 RS, but neither of those fall under the $100K price ceiling. Fear not though – any Cayman is still an amazing piece of machinery.

There are many reasons to choose a Cayman over a Boxster, including a more rigid body structure, a lower price point, or for some, the more pleasing aesthetics. It’s really up to personal choice though as one can’t go wrong with either Porsche.

Price USD: $60,500

Price CAD: $67,100

Audi TT Roadster

The hardtop Audi TT can be had in a variety of flavors and comes standard as a 2+2 coupe. But cut the top off, and the TT suddenly becomes a two seater roadster. The rear seats are jettisoned in favor of rollover protection bars as well as a place to store the retractable soft-top. As a roadster, the TT is only available with the 228 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, which is a shame as it would be nice if at least the TT-S could be had topless.

At least the car does come standard with quattro all-wheel drive, making it the lowest priced all-weather capable two seater on our list. It doesn’t hurt either that the baby Audi has a very pleasing exterior design.

Price USD: $54,600

Price CAD: $64,200

BMW Z4 Roadster

Next we have the first half of the sports car alliance between BMW and Toyota – the BMW Z4 Roadster. As the name applies, this is the drop-top member of the family that can be had as two versions; the Z4 sDrive30i or the Z4 M40i. Starting at just under $50,000, the sDrive30i comes equipped with a 255 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine that directs power to the rear-wheels through an eight speed automatic transmission. For an extra $13,800, the M40i ups power to 382 hp thanks to a turbocharged six-cylinder engine.

The Z4 is a mix between a proper sports car and a small grand tourer. It can be driven leisurely through the country or hard up a mountain pass. Whatever mood the driver is in, the Z4 is adaptable.

Price USD: $49,900

Price CAD: $63,900

Toyota GR Supra

The controversial rebirth of Toyota‘s icon, the GR Supra, is the second most affordable two-seater car currently on sale in America. Starting a price just over $43,000, the GR Supra 2.0 comes with a 255 turbocharged engine much like its sibling, the BMW Z4. The 3.0 trim level includes the potent 382 hp engine and starts at a price of $51,540. That may seem like a hefty amount for a sports car with less than 400 hp, but the Supra is a purpose-built, capable machine that still reaches 60 mph from a standstill in under four seconds.

But speed isn’t the GR Supra’s sole purpose; it’s a balanced performance machine, with exceptional handling, braking, and chassis composure.

Price USD: $43,190

Price CAD: $57,170

Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata has been thee affordable roadster for more than three decades. To enhance the car’s appeal, a hardtop convertible model was added to the lineup last generation to complement the usual soft-top. The current car continues to offer a folding hardtop, but with fixed rear pillars, it is a mix between a roadster and a targa.

Regardless of which model is selected, the diminutive MX-5 is powered by a 181 hp naturally aspirated engine that is eager to rev and well suited for the car. With a near 50/50 front-to-rear weight distribution and curb weight of less than 2,400 lbs. the Miata delivers one of the best fun-per-dollar ratios on the market today.

Price USD: $26,830

Price CAD: $33,200

