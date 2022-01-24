2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is a Widebody Dune-Jumper With Over 400 HP

AutoGuide.com

Bronco Raptor gets a larger engine, and measures almost 10 inches (250 millimeters) wider.

The pack is expanding. Ford on Monday morning debuted the 2022 Bronco Raptor, which joins the F-150 Raptor and euro-market Ranger Raptor in the brand’s high-speed off-roading family. The SUV promises even more capability than the regular Bronco, with a wider, stiffer body, huge 37-inch tires, and a more powerful engine.

We start with the ingredient we know the least about: the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 lurking under that new vented hood. While it might share its displacement with the engine in the Explorer, the Bronco’s engine will feature “specific Raptor-level tuning” to deliver in excess of 400 horsepower. That’s comfortably more than the 330 hp the current 2.7-liter V6 pumps out. The 10-speed automatic is the only transmission, though Ford has tweaked its shift patterns for this application. Improved intercooler and air-induction systems help the Bronco Raptor produce its power more consistently in gruelling hot desert settings.

Whatever the final numbers ends up being, the Bronco Raptor will send its power through upgraded axles. A Dana 50 rear axle and Dana 44 front axle not only represent beefier underpinnings, they add 8.6 inches (218 mm) to the Bronco’s track. New shock towers allow for increased wheel travel, while additional reinforcements around around the body result in a 50-percent increase in torsional rigidity compared to the non-Raptor Bronco.

It’s the suspension that’s long made Raptors, well, Raptors, and the Bronco is no different. It features Fox 3.1-inch Internal Bypass Semi-Active Dampers, with integrated reservoirs in front and remote items out back. The control arms are in-house specials from Ford Performance, which provide 13.0 inches (330 mm) of front suspension travel and 14.0 inches (356 mm) of travel out back. Ford also beefed up the inner and outer tie rods for Bronco Raptor duty. Filling out those widened arches are BFGoodrich 37-inch all-terrain tires, which Ford says are the largest of any production SUV in America. Two different beadlock-capable wheel designs are also available.

Add it all up, and the Bronco Raptor runs with at least 13.1 inches (333 mm) of ground clearance, 58 percent more than a base four-door model. Want more measurements? How about a 47.2-degree approach angle, with breakover and departure angles coming in at 30.8 and 40.5, respectively.

Ford has tweaked the four-wheel drive system, upgrading the clutch and transfer case for high-speed desert runs. The latter features 3.06 4LO ratio, which gives the Raptor a maximum crawl ratio of 67.88:1. Drivers will still find the G.O.A.T. drive-select system here too, which includes a uniquely-tuned Baja Mode as well as a new-to-Bronco Tow/Haul mode. That’s because the Raptor has an extra 1,000 lb of towing capacity, now capped at 4,500 lb. All of the Bronco’s existing off-road driver aids, such as Trail Turn Assist, Trail Control, and off-road one-pedal driving are all present here, too.

Marking out the Bronco Raptor are the wider arches, adding 9.8 inches (249 mm) to the truck’s width. A blacked-out grille features big “FORD” block letters, while amber LED headlights and marker lamps are unique to the Raptor. Sitting just above the front wheel arches are body-color heat extractors, pulling hot air out from the engine bay. A heavy-duty steel front bumper includes integrated tow hooks, and gives a clear view of the underbody bash plates, which extend the entire length of the Bronco to protect the driveline. Swing around back and there’s a unique, genuine dual-exhaust system. It features active valving like the F-150 Raptor, with four modes: Normal, Quiet, Sport, and Baja.

Inside, the Raptor features the 12.0-inch touchscreen as well as another 12.0-inch screen for the instrument cluster. Unique Ford Performance-designed front seats are standard. Black vinyl is also standard, with rubberized flooring for ease of cleaning. There are numerous orange highlights scattered throughout, including switchgear, door netting, stitching, and the push button starter. The steering wheel is thicker, with magnesium paddle shifters tucked behind. Buyers have the option of speccing suede seating, orange seat belts, and the Lux package, which drops in a B&O sound system, adaptive cruise control, and other upgrades.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor order forms will open in March, with deliveries expected in the summer. Before then, Ford should finalize the remaining details, like engine output and pricing.

