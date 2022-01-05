2023 BMW iX M60 is 610-Horsepower EV Range-Topper

AutoGuide.com

BMW’s all-electric EV gets an infusion of M, making it one of the most powerful models in the lineup.

BMW has revealed the latest additions to the growing iX family. Even though the electric EV is only just about to start trickling into dealerships, it now has a range-topping, M-fettered version. Say hello to the 2023 BMW iX M60. Canada will also welcome an entry-level xDrive40 model.

Like the initial iX xDrive50 model, the iX M60 uses a large 111.5-kWh (106.3-kWh usable) battery pack mounted low down in the chassis. Horsepower and torque are up 16 and 185, respectively, to 532 horsepower and 749 pound-feet. That’s under normal operation: prep the standard launch control and you’ll find 610 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque at your beck and call. No surprise, then, that the M60 is super-quick to 62 mph (100 km/h). BMW is quoting 3.8 seconds, and if this hotter iX is like most M cars, it’ll be even quicker in the real world.

The performance will no doubt nibble away at the iX’s range. Sure enough, BMW quotes 280 miles to a charge (450 kilometers), slightly down from the 50’s even 300 miles (481 km). That’s with the standard 21-inch wheels, mind: BMW hasn’t locked in the single-charge distance on the larger and wider 22s. Charging will take as little as 35 minutes from 10–80 percent on a DC fast charger.

Other standard-fit equipment includes big brakes (with blue calipers), BMW’s variable-ratio steering, and a whole raft of modern driver assists.

Inside, BMW has left well-enough alone, since the iX already has an excellent interior. The new iDrive 8.0 UI runs on the central, curved infotainment screen. A Bowers & Wilkins sound system is standard, as are heated and ventilated seats. The heating elements cover most touch-points—seats, armrests, door panels, and the steering wheel now offers three levels of heat to keep your digits warm.

For Canada, the iX xDrive40 will anchor the EV crossover range. It features a 76.6-kWh (71.6-kWh usable) battery pack and a motor at each axle. Total outputs are 322 hp and 465 lb-ft, and a range estimate will arrive soon. The pre-destination price will be $79,990 CAD.

Back to the 2023 BMW iX M60. The added performance swells the bottom line: the 2023 BMW iX M60 will list for $106,095 ($124,230 CAD) before options. The all-electric range-topper will arrive in dealerships this June.

