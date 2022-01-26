2023 Toyota Sequoia: New Style and Powertrain for the Toyota’s Full-Size SUV

AutoGuide.com

In this country, there’s a large market for large SUVs and manufacturers are more than happy to appease these customers. Shoppers in this category seek a machine which can carry three rows of passengers, tow several thousand pounds, and has more than enough power to merge safely on the highway. For 2023, Toyota has reupped its efforts in this game, introducing a new Sequoia.

Intentionally taking many of its styling cues from the Tundra half-ton pickup truck, a strategy deployed with success on the first two iterations of this large SUV, the new Sequoia earns a face markedly similar to the snazzy new Tundra. This means sharp LED headlamps which incorporate sequential turn signals and, in the TRD Pro trim, a forward-facing light bar. More on that in a minute.

Under the hood is the brand’s twin-turbo V6 hybrid i-FORCE MAX powertrain, a unit first unveiled in the Tundra pickup. Its gasoline-powered engine and electric motor work together to make 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque, marking significant increases over last year’s engine despite having two fewer cylinders. This powerhouse is teamed with a 10-speed automatic transmission and can tow up to 9,000 pounds when properly equipped.

The Sequoia is rooted (pun firmly intended) in a modern body-on-frame chassis with a fully boxed frame which shares architecture with the all-new Tundra. This means it is also related to the also-new global Land Cruiser, a machine which shares a platform with the tony Lexus LX. In other words, it has good lineage. A multi-link rear suspension is used to offer a smooth ride, with a load-levelling air suspension available as an option aimed at customers seeking to take advantage of that towering tow rating and available Tow Tech Assist package.

Clever packaging of that rear suspension permits the Sequoia’s third-row of seats to perform several neat tricks. In what Toyota calls a segment-first feature, the third row can slide through an adjustment range of up to 6 inches, opening vast legroom or maximizing cargo space. Speaking of which, a new adjustable cargo shelf system can be set in a variety of storage positions, paired with the fold/tumble third row to open up a world of storage possibilities.

There will be five trims of Sequoia at its launch: well-equipped SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and top-rung Capstone. All trims come with the hybrid powertrain, meaning every 2023 Sequoia is loaded for bear in terms of power right out of the box. Other standard equipment includes a large moonroof, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with a panoramic view monitor, heated seats, and important active safety gear such as the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite of driving aids. This group of equipment features the likes of dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warnings with steering assist, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, and situation-specific automatic braking. As an addition, all Sequoia SUVs come with a blind spot monitoring system, rear cross traffic alert, parking beepers, and rear emergency braking which kicks in if you’re about to run over Junior’s new bicycle he got for his birthday.

For those seeking a taste of the TRD life but not needing a full-blown TRD Pro model, know there will be TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road packages available to be layered on certain trims. The TRD Sport blends some on-road comforts with TRD tuned springs and Bilstein monotube shocks plus other trim insignia. The TRD Off-Road package adds gnarlier capabilities with a locking rear differential and multi-terrain select modes which includes off-road crawl control.

If dipping into the TRD Pro pool, you’ll be treated to that unique front end styling mentioned earlier, including the too-cool forward-facing light bar and integrated slim LED fog lamps. Quarter-inch bash plates protect expensive undercarriage items and an increased offset on the 18-inch TRD wheels provide a touch more stability during gonzo off-road maneuvers. The TRD Pro looks the business with its black trim, heritage TOYOTA grille badge, TRD-tuned FOX internal bypass shocks, and special hood mounted accents which look like the shoulder pads on an angry linebacker.

At the very top of this ladder is the mighty Capstone, a new trim to Team Toyota and also found on the most luxurious of Tundra pickup trucks. Here, we find a full-size SUV laden with unique chrome accents, 22-inch wheels, power running boards, and other exterior Capstone bling. Climbing aboard, one is greeted by the semi-aniline leather seats in an exclusive black-and-white color combo, fronted by authentic open-pore American walnut trim and a Capstone logo illuminated by mood LED lighting in front of the passenger. Its middle-row captain’s chairs are heated and ventilated thrones, located under an expansive glass roof and fronted by an array of climate controls and USB ports. If you can’t get comfy here, seek the services of a good chiropractor.

Speaking of the interior, Toyota has given its infotainment systems a total rethink, imbuing it with new sight, touch, and voice activation controls. An improved UX is baked into both the basic 8-inch touchscreen and massive 14-inch display, the latter of which is standard on most Sequoia trims. Simply uttering “Hey Toyota” wakes the system to await your command for adjusting the temperature or using the cloud-based navigation system to find a specific point of interest.

The new Sequoia will be built at the Toyota factory in Texas and is scheduled to appear at dealers this summer.

