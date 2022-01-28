Best Hybrid SUV: Top 10 Plug-Ins

AutoGuide.com

While the world still warms up to the idea of fully electrified transportation, the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) continues to gain in popularity as a gateway vehicle.

It offers the best of both worlds. Shorter trips can be performed on pure electric power, while longer trips can utilize the range and ease of refuelling from the gasoline engine. And like everything else in the current automotive landscape, crossovers and SUVs are where most of the action is taking place when it comes to plug-in hybrids.

The majority of these PHEV utility vehicles are from the wildly popular compact segment. But there are a few other choices, larger and smaller, as well as one surprising serious off-roader that can now be plugged in. Below we have listed the top 10 best hybrid SUV plug-ins in no particular order, as well as a bonus entry.

Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

The most un-SUV vehicle in our top 10 list, the Kia Niro is a small, high-riding, front-wheel drive hatchback measuring at just 171.5-inches in length. For reference, that is five inches shorter than the next smallest vehicle, the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. The Niro is powered by a four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor. Total system power is rated at 139 hp and Kia claims the vehicle can travel up to 26 miles (42 km) on a single charge. The Niro is the only plug-in hybrid SUV to start at less than $30,000 USD.

US Starting Price: $29,590 (LXS)

CAN Starting Price: $34,595 (EX)

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Subaru‘s second attempt at a hybrid Crosstrek is much better executed than the first. With help from corporate partner Toyota, the Crosstrek features a complete plug-in hybrid drivetrain while still retaining the brand’s trademark symmetrical all-wheel drive and boxer engine. Total system power for the vehicle is rated at 148 hp and Subaru claims it can travel 17 miles (27 km) on a single charge. That’s a bit low when compared to its competition, but the Crosstrek is one of the most capable plug-in SUVs off-road, especially within its segment.

US Starting Price: $35,645 (Hybrid)

CAN Starting Price: $43,195 (Hybrid)

Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

The Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid is relatively new, having been introduced for the 2021 model year. It utilizes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor that is good for 220 hp of total output. It features an impressive 37 miles (61 km) of range on a single charge, which is more than the Subaru Crosstrek or the Hyundai Tucson. But, unlike the Crosstrek, Tucson, or RAV4, the Escape Plug-in is only available with front-wheel drive, which might limit some of its appeal in snowier climates.

US Starting Price: $33,075 (SE Plug-in Hybrid)

CAN Starting Price: $38,449 (SE Plug-in Hybrid)

Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid

All new last year, the Hyundai Tucson is another entrant into the burgeoning compact crossover plug-in hybrid segment. All electric range is 33 miles (53 km), which is four miles shorter than the Ford Escape, but it’s impressive considering that the Tucson comes standard with all-wheel drive. The compact Hyundai utilizes a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a total of 261 hp.

US Starting Price: $34,900 (SEL)

CAN Starting Price: $43,699 (Luxury Hybrid Plug-in AWD)

Toyota RAV4 Prime

The Toyota RAV4 Prime can be considered a step-up in the compact hybrid plug-in crossover world. It’s a step up in power, range, and of course, price. Starting with power, the RAV4 prime has an impressive 302 hp of total combine power. That is enough to get the utility vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in less than six seconds. When not hammering on the accelerator pedal, the Prime can be driven up to 42 miles (68 km) on a single charge; more than the Escape, Niro, Crosstrek, or Tucson. As mentioned, this enhanced performance does come at a cost, with the RAV4 Prime starting just under $40,000 USD ($45,000 CAD)

US Starting Price: $39,800 (SE)

CAN Starting Price: $44,900 (SE)

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Like the Toyota RAV4 Prime, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV utilizes two electric motors combined with a gasoline engine. For 2021, that gasoline engine was upgraded to a 2.4-liter four cylinder. Total system power for the AWD crossover is rated at 221 hp, which is a 31 hp increase compared to the oder Outlander PHEV. Officially, it can travel 24 miles (39 km) on pure electric power. Due to the battery and rear motor placement, the Outlander PHEV unfortunately has to forego the third row of seats.

US Starting Price: $36,995 (SEL)

CAN Starting Price: $44,198 (SE S-AWC)

Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid

Moving up a segment, the mid-size Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid is available in two trim levels. It’s powered by the same drivetrain as found in the Tucson; a 1.6-liter turbocharge engine partnered up to an electric motor, for a total output of 261 hp. Since the Santa Fe is larger and heavier than the Tucson, all-electric range drops a bit to 30 miles (50 km). But, if that’s enough range for your needs, the roomier Santa Fe can be had at a starting MSRP which is actually lower than the smaller RAV4 Prime.

US Starting Price: $39,500 (SEL Convenience)

CAN Starting Price: $44,999 (Preferred)

Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid

The Santa Fe’s corporate cousin, the Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid uses the same drivetrain as found in the Plug-in Hyundais; a turbocharged engine and electric motor combination that’s good for 261 hp. Unlike the Santa Fe, the Sorento Plug-in comes as a six-passenger, three-row SUV. It is also capable of achieving a bit more all-electric range than the Santa Fe, officially rated at 32 miles (51 km). The Sorento is one of the rare vehicles where it can actually be had in Canada for a lower starting price thanks to the availability of a lower equipped trim level.

US Starting Price: $45,190 (SX)

CAN Starting Price: $44,995 (EX)

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Jeep is a relative newcomer to the world of Plug-in Hybrid SUVs and approaches the technology a bit different than most. The brand still utilizes Plug-in technology to help make the brand’s SUVs more efficient, but ensures it does not interfere with a vehicle’s off-road capabilities. The Grand Cherokee 4xe was all-new for the 2022 model year and uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged engined mated to an electric motor for an impressive 375 hp total system output. Officially rated at 24 miles (40 km) of range on all electric power, that is a bit lower than most on this list, but those miles could be used to climb the side of a mountain.

US Starting Price: TBA

CAN Starting Price: TBA

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

If the Grand Cherokee 4xe is a bit too tame for your liking, may we suggest the Wrangler 4xe? Easily the most hardcore off-road plug-in hybrid available in North America, the Wrangler 4xe can even be had in Rubicon trim for some serious rock crawling. The Wrangler uses the same 375 hp drivetrain as found in the Grand Cherokee, but is rated to travel 21 miles (35 km) on a single charge – four miles less than the Grand Cherokee. To help owners charge the 4xe, Jeep is installing solar powered charging stations at popular off-road trails.

US Starting Price: $52,530 (4xe)

CAN Starting Price: $54,995 (Unlimited Sahara)

BONUS: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Ok, so this isn’t a SUV, but it is a great plug-in hybrid SUV alternative. The Chrysler Pacifica minivan can seat seven passengers; more than any other vehicle on this list. It may only be available in front-wheel drive, but so are the Kia Niro and Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrids. The Pacifica comes with a 3.6-liter V6 engine coupled to an electric motor for a total system output of 260 hp. It can travel 32 miles (51 km) on all electirc power before needing a charge. If all-wheel drive and ride height aren’t top priorities, the Pacifica Hybrid is an intriguing option.

US Starting Price: $45,760 (Touring L)

CAN Starting Price: $54,995 (Touring-L)

