Best Looking Cars: Top 10

AutoGuide.com

It’s okay to admit it: some cars are just better-looking than others.

We know, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all that. But it’s safe to say some cars appeal to more people than others. The cars that make you turn around for another look every time you park them up. The ones that get the all-knowing nod from passersby. The best-looking cars make us feel good every time we’re in them, and what price can you put on that sort of happiness?

All that said, listed alphabetically below are the 10 new cars we at AutoGuide think are the most aesthetically pleasing, Don’t agree, or have some suggestions of your own? Sound off in the comments.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Any list of the prettiest cars will have an Italian or two on it, and this one’s no exception. The Alfa Romeo Giulia has been making knees weak for a few years now. Great sedan proportions pair with pert styling, and that unmistakeable Alfa shield grille up front. Let’s not forget those achingly cool telephone-dial wheels, either. Naturally, the Giulia looks good in red, but Alfa also offers it in other fun colors, like green and yellow. The base 2.0-liter turbocharged model is a nicer drive than the equivalent 3 Series, but the Quadrifoglio is the one that gets all the attention.

Loading …

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

Okay, it’s not a coupe, but when the 8 Series four-door looks this good, we’re willing to forgive its name. BMW has had some … questionable design decisions of late, yet this big four-door is a beaut. A long, low hood and wide taillights give the 8 serious presence—and it’s still plenty practical, too.

Available with six- and eight-cylinder power, the 8GC is the mode of transport for when the 5 Series seems too dull. Inside you’ll find a richly appointed interior, especially in rare Alpina form, which comes with one of the finest cabins we’ve seen this side of a Bentley.

Loading …

Genesis GV80

Want a mid-size luxury SUV that looks at home at the opera valet? The Genesis GV80 blends right in with the big-timers, even if it doesn’t break the bank. Starting around $50,000, the Korean brand’s first SUV comes correct with knockout styling. The simple twin-line lighting elements exude confidence. The wheels and grille are all big and bold. The concave tailgate is meant to evoke a classic muscle car. It’s a product that immediately stands out amongst a crowded segment.

Loading …

Hyundai Ioniq 5

We can’t help but gush about the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Just look at it. This retro-futuristic slice of awesome is unlike anything on the road, a concept car brought to market with surprisingly few changes. High points include the intricate wheels, the camera-shutter arches, and that full-width LED grid for the taillights. Hyundai has been increasingly adventurous with its styling the last few years, but it’s the Ioniq 5 that pulls every element together best. And did we mention the color-changing teal paint?

Loading …

Jaguar F-Type

From vertical to horizontal. That’s the best way to explain the changes that Jaguar wrought on its F-Type sports car’s face a few years ago. Out went the original headlights, and in came slinky, ultra-low units. It gives the F-Type an even more aggressive nose—maybe not as unique as before, but as an overall package, the F-Pace is still a deeply sexy beast. And that’s before you even thumb the starter button, when the V8—now the only engine option in North America—erupts into life. Jaguar could bottle that sound and sell it.

Loading …

Kia K5

As the market has gone ever more crossover-crazy, manufacturers have been throwing more and more at sedans to keep them interesting. Take Kia, for example: it ditched the dowdy Optima for the dramatic K5, a sedan with a coupe-like body and a front fascia that wouldn’t look out of place on a modern muscle car. It’s edgy and busy, but works surprisingly well, especially in K5 GT form. Here the Kia mid-sizer picks up bigger wheels and a quartet of exhaust tips, plus a discreet rear spoiler. Plant the throttle and the 290-horsepower K5 GT won’t give onlookers much time to admire its styling…

Loading …

Lexus LC

Lexus continues to surprise us. If you had told us a decade ago, as the LFA went out of production, that the Japanese luxury brand would be the last to craft a naturally-aspirated, V8-powered grand tourer, and that it would be one of the best-looking cars out there, full stop, we wouldn’t have believed you. But that’s precisely what Lexus has done. The LC is outstanding to look at, beautiful from every angle. We’d even say the convertible is the better option, erasing the too-tapered roof of the coupe. It has a singing voice that matches those movie star looks, too. Even Lexus’ sub-par infotainment system can’t dull the LC’s shine.

Loading …

Lucid Air

The Hyundai isn’t the only EV that’s warmed our cold, dead hearts this year. Now that we’ve seen it in person, the Lucid Air falls firmly in the “pretty” category here at AutoGuide. It’s a big ‘un, which allows its simple lines room to breathe. The minimalist detailing and limited color palette speak clearly of luxury. Once you pop the door and sit inside, the ultra-airy cabin only reaffirms the Air’s place in the market. This EV ensures drivers and passengers will travel in style, up to 520 miles per charge

Loading …

Mazda3

SEE ALSO: Honda Civic vs Mazda3 Comparison

Let’s head back down to the affordable part of the market. Mazda is here to ensure that you don’t need to spend six figures to have a good-looking car. The Mazda3 is achingly pretty in hatchback form, its piercing stare and complex-surfaced sides elevating it far beyond its humble $24,000-ish starting price. Mazda does sleek sophistication, not shouty. That’s true inside as well, where the 3 has one of the nicest interiors of any car we’ve tested under $40,000. It’s the very definition of “less is more.”

Loading …

Volvo XC40

You want cool? You want crisp? You want a Volvo, specifically the brand’s smallest crossover, the XC40. Just as the Swedes were rediscovering curves, the brand throws a curveball in the form of the boxy XC40. But as the wide-leg jeans and oversized shirts of today show, boxy is in. The XC40 looks fun and approachable, especially with a contrasting roof. The interior is chock-full of clever storage solutions too, so this one is about more than just looks. It’s the whole package, one that even comes with an available all-electric option.

Loading …

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.