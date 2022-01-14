Honda Teases 2023 HR-V, Confirms New CR-V, Pilot and Accord Coming This Year

AutoGuide.com

The 2023 HR-V will be tailored for the North American market, unlike the new HR-V sold in other parts of the world.

Honda is gearing up for what it calls “the year of the crossover,” with a product assault that will see new versions of all but one of its high-riders in the next twelve months. Up first is a new generation of the brand’s smallest current offering, the HR-V, which Honda teased in a pair of images on Thursday.

In the stylized sketches, we see a trucklet that adopts the latest Civic’s cleaner design language, with wide, rectangular headlights. The chrome unibrow of the current model is gone, a large octagonal grille opening in its place. Continuing further down the front fascia, there’s a pretty aggressive lower air dam design. We can make out the requisite black wheel arch cladding, too.

Out back are a set of Civic-like taillights—the sedan’s that is, not the Hatchback. Honda also seems to be going for the concealed-tailpipe look.

The sub-compact crossover would differ from the HR-V the rest of the world gets, which is itself related to the sub-compact Fit, which Honda isn’t bringing here this generation. How so remains to be seen: Honda wouldn’t talk engine or drivetrain specifics. The current model makes do with an 141-horsepower 1.8-liter engine, and the choice of front- or all-wheel drive. We expect AWD to remain optional, but expect an update under the hood, should Honda want to fend off the likes of the Toyota Corolla Cross, Kia Seltos, and Mazda CX-30.

The new HR-V isn’t all that’s coming up this year from the big H, either. Honda will be working its way up the crossover line: the next-generation CR-V will be next, followed by the three-row Pilot. That leaves the Passport as the odd one out: while it shares its platform with the Pilot (and Ridgeline), it debuted for 2019, and saw a facelift this year.

SEE ALSO: Toyota Corolla Cross vs Kia Seltos Comparison

Honda won’t forget about its cars in 2022. Even though the current Accord remains a strong contender despite arriving for 2018, we’ll see a new generation of the stalwart mid-sizer this year. Enthusiasts will also be keeping a close eye on the anticipated Civic Type R.

With so much new product in the pipeline for 2022, we don’t expect it to be long before we see the HR-V in the metal.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.